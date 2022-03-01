Anark Appoints Fred Waugh as Chief Executive Officer

Waugh Brings Proven Track Record Driving Rapid Cloud-SaaS Revenue Growth

Co-Founder Stephen Collins to Continue to Serve on Board of Directors

Anark Corporation, leading provider of technical content management and visual collaboration software, today announced that the company's Board of Directors has appointed Fred Waugh as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Waugh assumes day-to-day leadership of the company and will also join Anark's Board of Directors. Co-founder Stephen Collins will continue to serve on the company's Board of Directors. Mr. Collins and Mr. Waugh will work closely together to ensure a smooth transition and to further the Anark mission to empower secure and effective data access and collaboration across engineering, manufacturing, supply chain and service operations for the world's most innovative manufacturers.

Mr. Waugh is a seasoned go-to-market and operational executive with a proven track record of helping companies achieve rapid Cloud-SaaS adoption and revenue growth while delivering a high level of customer satisfaction. Prior to joining Anark, Mr. Waugh was a Vice President of Marketing at PTC, which he joined as a part of PTC's recent acquisition of leading Cloud-SaaS PLM provider, Arena Solutions, where he served as Chief Marketing Officer.

"It has been an honor to serve as the CEO of Anark since founding the company, and I am very proud of what our team has accomplished together," said Mr. Collins. "We've grown the business significantly and made substantial progress toward our major company priorities, building upon our track record as the most advanced provider of MBE-enabled technical data package (TDP) solutions as a foundational component of our full-featured technical content management and visual collaboration platform delivering value for global leaders throughout the discrete manufacturing industry."

"This is an exciting time to join Anark and help lead the company into its next phase of growth," said Mr. Waugh. "Anark's growing customer base already includes many of the world's leading manufacturers, a testament to the success of the platform. With increased investment, and by harnessing the value of our growing set of powerful new product capabilities and Cloud-SaaS deployment options, Anark is poised to capitalize on the unmet need for effective, secure data access and collaboration."

David Brunel, Anark's Chairman, noted that, "After an extensive search, the Board is confident that Fred is the right person--with his experience in building successful, high-growth SaaS companies--to lead Anark through its next growth phase. The Board is grateful to Stephen for his strong leadership bringing Anark to this pivotal stage where we are poised for rapid growth and looks forward to tracking his future success."

About Anark Corporation

Anark is a leading provider of technical content management and visual collaboration software, empowering leading global manufacturers such as Boeing, General Electric, Lockheed Martin, Allison Transmission, Ericsson, Cohu, Cisco, and the US DoD to communicate and collaborate more effectively and securely, throughout engineering, supply chain, manufacturing, and field service operations. As a result, customers yield reduced delivery risk and material waste, and higher-quality products and services with substantial cost savings. Anark Core thrives within heterogenous data environments, enabling our customers to easily publish, manage, and deliver the right information to the right place at the right time.

For more information visit: www.anark.com

