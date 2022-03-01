Anark Appoints Fred Waugh as Chief Executive Officer

Waugh Brings Proven Track Record Driving Rapid Cloud-SaaS Revenue Growth
Co-Founder Stephen Collins to Continue to Serve on Board of Directors
Anark Corporation, leading provider of technical content management and visual collaboration software, today announced that the company's Board of Directors has appointed Fred Waugh as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Waugh assumes day-to-day leadership of the company and will also join Anark's Board of Directors. Co-founder Stephen Collins will continue to serve on the company's Board of Directors. Mr. Collins and Mr. Waugh will work closely together to ensure a smooth transition and to further the Anark mission to empower secure and effective data access and collaboration across engineering, manufacturing, supply chain and service operations for the world's most innovative manufacturers.
Mr. Waugh is a seasoned go-to-market and operational executive with a proven track record of helping companies achieve rapid Cloud-SaaS adoption and revenue growth while delivering a high level of customer satisfaction. Prior to joining Anark, Mr. Waugh was a Vice President of Marketing at PTC, which he joined as a part of PTC's recent acquisition of leading Cloud-SaaS PLM provider, Arena Solutions, where he served as Chief Marketing Officer.
"It has been an honor to serve as the CEO of Anark since founding the company, and I am very proud of what our team has accomplished together," said Mr. Collins. "We've grown the business significantly and made substantial progress toward our major company priorities, building upon our track record as the most advanced provider of MBE-enabled technical data package (TDP) solutions as a foundational component of our full-featured technical content management and visual collaboration platform delivering value for global leaders throughout the discrete manufacturing industry."
"This is an exciting time to join Anark and help lead the company into its next phase of growth," said Mr. Waugh. "Anark's growing customer base already includes many of the world's leading manufacturers, a testament to the success of the platform. With increased investment, and by harnessing the value of our growing set of powerful new product capabilities and Cloud-SaaS deployment options, Anark is poised to capitalize on the unmet need for effective, secure data access and collaboration."
David Brunel, Anark's Chairman, noted that, "After an extensive search, the Board is confident that Fred is the right person--with his experience in building successful, high-growth SaaS companies--to lead Anark through its next growth phase. The Board is grateful to Stephen for his strong leadership bringing Anark to this pivotal stage where we are poised for rapid growth and looks forward to tracking his future success."
About Anark Corporation
Anark is a leading provider of technical content management and visual collaboration software, empowering leading global manufacturers such as Boeing, General Electric, Lockheed Martin, Allison Transmission, Ericsson, Cohu, Cisco, and the US DoD to communicate and collaborate more effectively and securely, throughout engineering, supply chain, manufacturing, and field service operations. As a result, customers yield reduced delivery risk and material waste, and higher-quality products and services with substantial cost savings. Anark Core thrives within heterogenous data environments, enabling our customers to easily publish, manage, and deliver the right information to the right place at the right time.
For more information visit: www.anark.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005374/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.