Archwest Capital Launches Single-Family Residential Bridge Financing

Archwest Capital, a California-based direct lender specializing in real estate loan solutions, has added bridge financing for single-family residential investments to its diverse portfolio of lending products. Calling upon the leadership team's experience partnering with the nation's leading housing developers and financial institutions over the past 20 years, the founders launched Archwest Capital last year to help real estate investors meet the need for housing across the nation. While initially focusing on multifamily and mixed-use properties, Archwest's latest product now offers single-family residential bridge loans for experienced investors focused on fix-and-flip programs as well as ground-up construction projects.

As the U.S. housing shortage reaches nearly 5 million units, the real estate industry is faced with rapidly aging inventory and stagnant development. The median age of homes now sits at roughly 40 years, and more than one-third of these occupied housing units requires repair. What's more, new construction for single-family homes is currently at the slowest pace in nearly 30 years. This expansive demand for housing is coupled with a pandemic-era remote workforce that has made space and privacy paramount for prospective homebuyers. Given this demand, creating and maintaining new housing inventory while rehabilitating current inventory has become critical to the recovery of the housing market.

With the rise in construction costs and labor shortages, investors are relying heavily on financing partners with competitive terms, experience and certainty of execution. Archwest Capital's lending strategy is designed to fill these shortfalls, with business purpose financing at lower rates, higher LTVs and a swift funding turnaround process for experienced investors to acquire, rehabilitate and develop single-family homes.

"Flexibility and agility are the keys to success in real estate today, as the industry faces a steep climb to catch up with the needs of the housing market," said Shawn Miller, CEO of Archwest Capital. "More than ever, investors need an experienced partner to provide creative and structured underwriting in an ever-evolving market with certainty that the deal cut will be executed seamlessly. Our team is proud to return with business purpose financing focused on fix and flip loans and home construction financing to support single-family residential investors."

Archwest's leadership team holds a history of selling and repositioning three financial companies in the last 20 years with the founders behind some of the nation's largest lending and asset management companies, most recently under the 5 Arch Funding Corp. brand. The Archwest team has managed more than $8 billion of assets and originated more than $3 billion of business purpose loans.

The addition of single-family residential bridge loans marks an expanded breadth and depth of Archwest's offerings. Archwest also provides bridge and permanent financing for multifamily, mixed-use and commercial properties.

Archwest Capital is a direct lender focused on providing business purpose financing secured by residential, multifamily, mixed-use and commercial properties. Building on their experience as bankers, lawyers and entrepreneurs, the founders of Archwest have created and operated multiple firms in the past two decades that have managed more than $8 billion of assets and originated more than $3 billion of business purpose loans including single-family residential, multifamily and construction (more than 5,000 assets). With their collective 70+ years of experience, Archwest specializes in helping investors who are meeting the need for housing across the nation. Archwest provides direct capital solutions throughout the development process, from ground-up to light/heavy rehab to stabilization, in addition to offering flexible permanent financing alternatives to agency commercial products. For more information, please visit www.archwestcapital.com.

