Arent Fox and Schiff Hardin Complete Combination, Launch Top 80 National Firm

ArentFox Schiff offers industry-focused transactional, regulatory, and litigation counseling

Arent Fox LLP and Schiff Hardin LLP completed their merger, effective March 1, 2022. The new firm operates under the name ArentFox Schiff and is led by Chair Anthony V. Lupo and Firmwide Co-Managing Partners Cristina A. Carvalho and Joseph J. Krasovec III. The newly combined firm is home to more than 600 lawyers and policy professionals and serves as a destination for an international client base of corporations, governments, private individuals, and trade associations.

ArentFox Schiff provides comprehensive, industry-focused transactional, regulatory, and litigation counseling from offices in seven US markets -- Washington, DC, Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Boston, San Francisco, and Ann Arbor.

"After working tirelessly over the last three months to complete the combination, we're thrilled to open our doors as ArentFox Schiff today," said Lupo. "Our clients, lawyers, and staff have eagerly anticipated this day and we look forward to applying our enhanced capabilities in bet-the-company litigation, first-class transactional, and superior regulatory counseling to our clients' most important business challenges and opportunities."

ArentFox Schiff is a leader in providing comprehensive legal counsel to the finance and corporate sectors and remains a destination for clients in the real estate, environmental and agricultural, beverage and food, consumer products and product liability, health and life sciences, fashion and retail, and sports and entertainment industries.

"We've officially doubled our Corporate, Finance, and Litigation capabilities, offering our clients more resources, expanded talent and experience, and a broader geographic reach," added Carvalho. "This combination creates opportunities for our lawyers and clients in new markets and expanded areas of law. I can't wait to see what we can accomplish as a firm and on behalf of our clients in the years ahead."

"Our clients will be impressed by the collective talents, team culture, and deeper bench of attorneys at ArentFox Schiff," said Krasovec. "There's an excitement buzzing through our hallways and virtual spaces, and we're eager to put that momentum to work."

Combined, the firm offers significant breadth and depth of experience in practice areas that include Bankruptcy & Financial Restructuring, Complex Litigation, Government Relations, Intellectual Property, International Trade & Investment, Private Clients, and general regulatory counseling. Learn more about ArentFox Schiff at the new website, www.afslaw.com.

