Arent Fox and Schiff Hardin Complete Combination, Launch Top 80 National Firm

ArentFox Schiff offers industry-focused transactional, regulatory, and litigation counseling
Arent Fox LLP and Schiff Hardin LLP completed their merger, effective March 1, 2022. The new firm operates under the name ArentFox Schiff and is led by Chair Anthony V. Lupo and Firmwide Co-Managing Partners Cristina A. Carvalho and Joseph J. Krasovec III. The newly combined firm is home to more than 600 lawyers and policy professionals and serves as a destination for an international client base of corporations, governments, private individuals, and trade associations.
ArentFox Schiff provides comprehensive, industry-focused transactional, regulatory, and litigation counseling from offices in seven US markets -- Washington, DC, Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Boston, San Francisco, and Ann Arbor.
"After working tirelessly over the last three months to complete the combination, we're thrilled to open our doors as ArentFox Schiff today," said Lupo. "Our clients, lawyers, and staff have eagerly anticipated this day and we look forward to applying our enhanced capabilities in bet-the-company litigation, first-class transactional, and superior regulatory counseling to our clients' most important business challenges and opportunities."
ArentFox Schiff is a leader in providing comprehensive legal counsel to the finance and corporate sectors and remains a destination for clients in the real estate, environmental and agricultural, beverage and food, consumer products and product liability, health and life sciences, fashion and retail, and sports and entertainment industries.
"We've officially doubled our Corporate, Finance, and Litigation capabilities, offering our clients more resources, expanded talent and experience, and a broader geographic reach," added Carvalho. "This combination creates opportunities for our lawyers and clients in new markets and expanded areas of law. I can't wait to see what we can accomplish as a firm and on behalf of our clients in the years ahead."
"Our clients will be impressed by the collective talents, team culture, and deeper bench of attorneys at ArentFox Schiff," said Krasovec. "There's an excitement buzzing through our hallways and virtual spaces, and we're eager to put that momentum to work."
Combined, the firm offers significant breadth and depth of experience in practice areas that include Bankruptcy & Financial Restructuring, Complex Litigation, Government Relations, Intellectual Property, International Trade & Investment, Private Clients, and general regulatory counseling. Learn more about ArentFox Schiff at the new website, www.afslaw.com.
About ArentFox Schiff
ArentFox Schiff LLP is internationally recognized in core industries where business and the law intersect. With more than 600 lawyers and policy professionals the firm serves as a destination for an international roster of corporations, governments, private individuals, and trade associations. Learn more at afslaw.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005218/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.