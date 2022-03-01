Intelligent Waves' Graypath, Next-Gen Ultra-Secure VPN, Named Finalist for the 2022 Thomas Edison Innovation Awards

Intelligent Waves (IW), a leading IT integrator that delivers mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise and innovation to the Government through high-impact technology solutions, is honored to announce that GRAYPATH, its flagship next-generation cybersecurity VPN solution for ultra-secure communications, was named a Finalist for the 2022 Edison Awards™.
The Edison Awards globally recognizes, honors, and fosters innovations and innovators whose solutions positively impact the world. As a 2022 Edison Award Finalist, Intelligent Waves is honored to be included among the elite finalists recognized for excellence in innovation.
Intelligent Waves excelled during the voting process and reached finalist status in the competitive Innovative Services category. Hosted by Miles O'Brien, a journalist from PBS NewsHour, all the finalists will be honored at the 2022 Edison Awards held April 21st at the Luminary Hotel in Ft. Myers, Florida. Edison Award attendees will experience game-changing new products and services and learn from today's greatest innovators.
"It's amazing to see Intelligent Waves continuing Thomas Edison's legacy of challenging conventional thinking and developing ‘game-changing' new products and services," stated Frank Bonafilia, Edison Awards' executive director.
This year, Intelligent Waves has successfully launched several innovative and disruptive cybersecurity solutions that serve the Defense and IC Community, including GRAYPATH, a next-generation VPN for ultra-secure communications. Through its patented IP-Spread Spectrum technology, it uses the cloud to randomize and distribute message packets through the simultaneous use of multiple transport paths and encrypted channels, lowering the risk of detection and interception.
About Intelligent Waves
Intelligent Waves delivers mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise and innovation to the Government through high-impact technology solutions in cybersecurity, data science, enterprise network engineering, software development, and platform mission support. Always ready. Anytime. Anywhere. Any domain. To learn more, visit www.intelligentwaves.com.
About The Edison Awards
The Edison Best New Product Awards™ is an annual competition honoring excellence in new product and service development, marketing, human-centered design, and innovation. The competition is open to innovative organizations across the globe. The Edison Awards are focused on innovators and innovations – a unique distinction in the world of award programs. Award winners represent "game-changing" products and services, as well as excellence and leadership in innovation around four criteria: Concept, Value, Delivery, and Impact.
