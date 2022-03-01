Tigo Energy Installers Empowered with Financing Options from Dividend Finance

Dividend Finance adds Tigo Energy Intelligence residential solar solution to Approved Vendor List for U.S. solar installers.

Tigo Energy, Inc., the solar industry's worldwide leader in Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics), today announced that its Energy Intelligence (EI) residential solar solution has been added to the Approved Vendor List (AVL) for financial products at Dividend Finance, a leading national provider of technology-enabled financing solutions for renewable energy, energy-efficient upgrades, and general home improvement. In addition to the recent California Energy Commission (CEC) certification of the Tigo platform, this new financing option ensures that solar installers and homeowners have confidence in their decision to choose Tigo Energy for residential home energy management solutions.

"We listen to the market and are responsive to our customers to deliver true value to them," said Eric White, CEO at Dividend Finance, on a recent episode of the Suncast podcast. By approving Tigo Energy's EI solution for its AVL, Dividend Finance expands its installation partners' suite of options in order to grow the United States residential solar market to meet consumer demand.

Dividend Finance allows its customers to secure financing through a comprehensive suite of financing options with a seamless process for clean energy and home improvement verticals. Additionally, Dividend Finance offers commercial property assessed clean energy (PACE), a public-private financing mechanism for energy efficiency, renewable energy, water conservation, and seismic upgrades on privately owned property.

"Dividend Finance is a pioneer in the residential solar business, and we are thrilled to see our Energy Intelligence solution on the company's AVL," said Jing Tian, chief growth officer at Tigo Energy. "This approval gives our U.S. solar installers a simple path to financing Tigo products, enabling yet another path for our growth and driving more clean solar energy into the market."

The Tigo EI Residential solar-plus-storage product line allows for maximum flexibility in an integrated system that is easy to install, fast to commission, and convenient to maintain through the Tigo EI mobile app and a browser-based program. The platform provides energy production monitoring, system diagnostics, and remote software upgrades for streamlined operations and maintenance for Tigo installers. With industry-leading warranties on all hardware, homeowners and installers can rely on product performance and support from Tigo Energy over the life of their energy systems.

For inquiries, visit the Tigo ‘where to buy' page or contact the sales team here. To learn more about Dividend Finance, listen to episode 406 of the Suncast podcast with Nico Johnson. To find out more about the Tigo Energy Intelligence residential solution or Tigo Flex MLPE products, please visit www.tigoenergy.com.

About Tigo Energy

Tigo Energy, the worldwide leader in Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics), designs innovative solar power conversion and storage products that provide customers more choice and flexibility. The Tigo TS4 platform increases solar production, decreases operating costs, and enhances safety. When combined with the Tigo Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, it delivers module, system, and fleet-level insights to maximize solar performance and minimize operating costs. The Tigo EI Residential Solar Solution, a flexible solar-plus-storage solution for home installations, rounds out the Company's portfolio of solar energy technology. Tigo was founded in Silicon Valley in 2007 to accelerate the adoption of solar energy, and its global team supports customers whose systems reliably produce gigawatt hours of safe solar energy on seven continents. Find us online at www.tigoenergy.com.

