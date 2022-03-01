ARM & HAMMER™ Laundry Teams Up with Dress for Success® to Provide Economic Opportunities for Women

For the second consecutive year, ARM & HAMMER™ Laundry supports Dress for Success' annual "Your Hour, Her Power" campaign to empower women worldwide

As we celebrate Women's History Month and International Women's Day, ARM & HAMMER™ , a leading laundry detergent and trusted household brand, is proud to support Dress for Success'® annual "Your Hour, Her Power" campaign. The empowerment campaign seeks to honor women leaders for the pivotal role they play in driving economic and social progress. This year, ARM & HAMMER™ Laundry is donating $50,000 to the campaign in support of providing women with the tools and resources they need.

Building off a successful 2021 partnership, ARM & HAMMER™ Laundry continues its support of the "Your Hour, Her Power" campaign by raising awareness and encouraging individuals around the world to donate the equivalent of one hour of pay to help women change their lives for the better.

"We're delighted to support the ‘Your Hour, Her Power' campaign again this year, and I am honored to be featured as an honoree this year, joining so many powerful, inspiring, and motivational women who demonstrate leadership to so many others," said Melissa Martin, VP of Marketing at Church & Dwight, the company behind the ARM & HAMMER™ brand. "With Dress for Success®, our goal is to harness the power of strong female leadership and collaboration to inspire women who remain a pillar of strength for those around them, and to lighten the load for themselves, their loved ones, and their communities."

This campaign comes at a crucial time when women are struggling to re-enter the workforce. During the first year of the pandemic, the number of employed women declined by 54 million, and 45 million women left the labor market altogether. Inspiration and mentorship are needed most now to help empower the women who have suffered steeper job losses than men, along with increased unpaid care burdens at home, due to the pandemic.

"We are grateful to have ARM & HAMMER™ Laundry return as a sponsor for this year's campaign goal, and to help us raise awareness and funds to set women up for success," said Michele C. Meyer-Shipp, CEO of Dress for Success Worldwide®. "Together, we are empowering women to reach their full potential and gain equal opportunities in the workforce as strong, impactful, and self-sufficient individuals who embody the courage, strength, and resilience to thrive in all areas of life."

For more information and to donate to Dress for Success® and the "Your Hour, Her Power" campaign, visit yourhourherpower.org.

About ARM & HAMMER™ Laundry:

For more than 100 years, ARM & HAMMER™ Laundry Detergent and its maker, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., have focused on manufacturing and marketing a wide range of personal care, household, and specialty products, and developing initiatives focused on quality and affordability that directly benefit consumers and their local communities. Visit www.armandhammerplusoxiclean.com to learn more.

About Dress for Success®:

Dress for Success® is a global nonprofit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire, and development tools to help them thrive in work and life. Since starting operations in 1997, Dress for Success has expanded to nearly 144 cities in 22 countries. To date, the organization has helped more than 1.2 million women work towards financial independence. Visit www.dressforsuccess.org to learn more.

