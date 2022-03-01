KBRA Releases Research – Banking on Digital Gold: The Intersection of Digital Assets and Banks

KBRA releases a report examining the intersection of the digital asset economy and U.S. banks, with a focus on select institutions in KBRA's rated universe of banks that are actively or prospectively engaged in the space. In addition, we examine the resulting attributes that help shape our credit view of these banks.
The report also provides a primer on the development of the digital asset economy from a nascent technological concept to a growing, albeit still fragmented, global economic movement. Beyond digitally focused banks, we also outline opportunities and challenges for other banks engaged in the space with the growing influence of nonbank entities, including in the realm of decentralized finance. Finally, we delve into the regulatory landscape, examining how and where regulation could shape engagement of U.S. financial institutions with digital assets and, more broadly, blockchain technology.
Click here to view the report.
About KBRA
KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA's ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.
