John Marshall Bank Promotes Regional Executive, Christopher J. Lipscomb in Arlington Market

John Marshall Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of Christopher J. Lipscomb to Regional Executive in the Arlington market. Chris has been with John Marshall Bank for over a decade, starting as an AVP, commercial loan officer in the Arlington branch and elevating to increasing roles of responsibility within the company. In 2018, Chris took on the management role of leading the Arlington region's lending team. He has played a pivotal role in expanding the Arlington portfolio. As Regional Executive, Lipscomb will continue to provide operational and strategic direction for the Arlington region. In addition to his executive role, Chris also specializes in commercial lending, with an emphasis on Commercial Real Estate and Commercial & Industrial (C&I) lending.
Chris has over 23 years of retail and commercial banking experience, all within the Northern Virginia area. The majority of his time in banking has been within the commercial lending space, with 14 years of experience in the field. He is a graduate of the East Carolina Commercial Lending School and the American Institute of Banking.
"Since joining the Bank, Chris has been an integral part of the Bank's expansion, particularly in Arlington. He is a proven leader and having Chris as our new Regional Executive in Arlington is a great opportunity for us at John Marshall Bank to continue to bolster our commercial banking efforts. Beyond demonstrating a stellar work ethic, Chris also excels at developing the people he works with," stated Andrew Peden, EVP, Chief Lending Officer.
Chris is an active member of the community, currently serving on the Board of the Salvation Army Arlington Corp and on the Loan Committee for the Business Finance Group, 504. He is also a member of the Arlington Chamber of Commerce. He served as the past President of the Potomac Chapter of the Risk Management Association.
About John Marshall Bank:
John Marshall Bank (("JMB" or the "Bank", OTCQB:JMSB) is one of the largest community banks headquartered in the DC Metro area with eight full-service branches located in Alexandria, Arlington, Loudoun, Prince William, Reston, and Tysons, Virginia, as well as Rockville, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. with one loan production office in Arlington, Virginia. The Bank is dedicated to providing exceptional value, personalized service, and convenience to local businesses and professionals in the Washington DC Metro area. JMB offers a comprehensive line of sophisticated banking products and services that rival those of the largest banks along with experienced staff to help achieve customers' financial goals. Dedicated Relationship Managers serve as direct points of contact, providing subject matter expertise in a variety of niche industries including Charter and Private Schools, Government Contractors, Health Services, Nonprofits and Associations, Professional Services, Property Management Companies, and Title Companies. Learn more at www.johnmarshallbank.com.
