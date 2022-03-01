2023 Timbersled Snow Bike Lineup Challenges Back Country Riding

New for 2023, ARO 3 Gen 2 Suspension, QDT and New Upgrades across the Lineup

Polaris Timbersled, reinforces its position as the industry leader in snow bike systems with an exciting new 2023 lineup of Timbersled models, choices of new model upgrades and options, and industry-leading accessory selections to take riders anywhere they want to go.

Timbersled is an innovative kit that attaches to a dirt bike, allowing the rider to convert their bike into a snow bike. By removing the front and rear wheel in a simple conversion process and replacing them with a ski and track, the enduro enthusiast can experience the snow-covered mountains in a season and environment they usually would not be able to ride in. Not only can this open up dirt bikers to a whole new world of snow, but it can also get them further into the back country than almost any other machine on the market. Timbersled is pushing the frontier of easily accessible snow biking through continued innovation and top-quality Polaris engineering.

"Timbersled continues to lead the snow bike industry by bringing innovation that delivers immediate response, precise handling and control and loads of fun in a reliable and durable package. This allows consumers to be able to go anywhere they want to go and explore areas of the mountain they never thought possible. I am just getting into the sport myself and can understand why snow biking continues to grow so rapidly with Timbersled leading the way!" – John Stockman, Vice President & General Manager, Polaris Snowmobiles & Timbersled

The new ARO 3 Redesigned Lightweight Suspension Platform

Take riding to the extreme with the new ARO 3 Gen 2 platform. This new second-generation suspension design combines world class engineering with rider-in-mind designs that allow the ARO 3 to capitalize on effortless handling and precision in the back country. With a dramatic 12lb overall weight reduction that includes a new lightweight single-arm design and narrow rail system, the ARO 3 delivers a smooth edge to edge transition with less feedback from uneven terrain.

The Gen 2 Platform is also designed with an all-new lightweight track that features 3" paddles and 2lbs less rotating mass. The paddles have an improved lug design that maintains the legendary ARO deep snow traction while increasing lift and maneuverability.

Timbersled ARO and Timbersled RIOT Efficient Power Delivery

Timbersled has revamped power delivery for 2023 by introducing the Quick Drive Timbersled (QDT) belt drive system reinforced with carbon fiber and shared with the popular Polaris Patriot Boost snowmobiles. with 48 percent less driveline inertia, QDT delivers more power and quicker track spool up for optimal deep snow performance., With significantly less maintenance than a traditional chain system by removing the need to lube a chain during the winter ride season, QDT offers a more effortless owner experience while minimizing noise and vibration on the mountain for a more enjoyable ride. Quick Drive for Timbersled provides riders with the most durable belt drive system in the industry and is available on Timbersled Pro and Race models during SnowCheck only.

Trim Levels and Options for 2023

Timbersled provides customization options for every rider to tune their systems to perfectly suit their unique riding style, equipment preferences, and all types of terrain. For 2023, Timbersled snow bike systems will be available in three trim levels: PRO, Premium, and Sport.

The PRO trim is the most-exclusive option, available only during the SnowCheck pre-order period. The PRO package comes with new QDT, high performance Fox® IBP QS3® shocks with internal bypass and lightweight springs. It also includes lightweight driveline components developed on the racetrack for ultimate throttle response. The Pro trim level is available on Timbersled RIOT 3 and ARO 3 and comes with a variety of color options to choose from.

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. PII pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. With annual 2021 sales of $8.2 billion, Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR and GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; snowmobiles; and deck, cruiser and pontoon boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including Transamerican Auto Parts. Polaris' presence in adjacent markets includes military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.Polaris.com.

