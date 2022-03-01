Align Named to CRN 2022 MSP 500 List in Pioneer 250 Category

Align, the premier global provider of technology infrastructure solutions and Managed IT Services, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Align to its 2022 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category. The list, released annually, recognizes the leading North American solution providers that have demonstrated innovative and forward-thinking approaches to managed services. These services help end users improve operational efficiencies and navigate the ongoing complexities of IT solutions, while maximizing their return on IT investments.
With many customers still recovering from the impact of the ongoing pandemic, MSPs (Managed Service Providers) have become a vital part of the success of businesses worldwide. MSPs not only empower organizations to leverage intricate technologies but also help them keep a strict focus on their core business goals without straining their budgets.
The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB (Small and Medium sized Business) market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.
"In addition to having to adjust their own business operations to account for the changed conditions during the pandemic, MSPs have also seen increased demand for their managed communications, collaboration and security services," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The solution providers on our 2022 MSP 500 list deserve credit for their innovative and game-changing approaches to managed services in these unpredictable times, as well as their ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems without straining IT budgets."
Align has been recognized on the MSP 500 list every year since 2014, and this year is no exception. Align is continually evolving its services to account for industry changes, helping clients to operate their firms seamlessly and securely even through the tectonic shifts of the past two years, including a global decentralized workforce, as well as meeting new compliance, operational and security challenges.
"We are thrilled to be considered a member of the Pioneer 250 and to stand among other industry greats," said Vinod Paul, Chief Operating Officer at Align. "Not only is Align the only MSP in its industry to offer built-in Cybersecurity Advisory Services, but our Managed Services platform was architected specifically to accommodate a fully decentralized workforce. As a result, we have stayed at the forefront of the industry."
About Align
Align is a premier global provider of technology infrastructure solutions. For over 33 years, leading firms worldwide have relied on Align to guide them through IT challenges, delivering complete, secure solutions for business change and growth. Align is headquartered in New York City and has offices in London, Chicago, San Francisco, Arizona, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. Learn more at www.align.com, and follow @AlignITAdvisor.
