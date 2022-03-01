Corpay Offers Product for use by Global Companies Looking to Reduce FX Risk

C.A.S.E solution can help clients capture and quantify data in their process to mitigate foreign exchange risk

Corpay, a FLEETCOR FLT brand that provides integrated cross-border payments and currency risk management solutions, is pleased to market our C.A.S.E. methodology, a way for clients to quantify and capture data that can be used by clients to analyze and mitigate currency exposures without the need for costly technology systems and additional resources.

The C.A.S.E. process is divided into 4 distinct and repeatable steps:

Capture : FX exposure data on an ongoing basis, increasing awareness and understanding of FX risk.

: FX exposure data on an ongoing basis, increasing awareness and understanding of FX risk. Analyze : An analysis of potential FX exposures and risks is presented and reviewed.

: An analysis of potential FX exposures and risks is presented and reviewed. Strategize : Our modelling tool leverages historical data, costs, and cross-currency correlation to help clients to optimize their hedge ratios, trading patterns and instruments.

: Our modelling tool leverages historical data, costs, and cross-currency correlation to help clients to optimize their hedge ratios, trading patterns and instruments. Execute : The Corpay team works with businesses to help those businesses to take all this information and implement their flexible, adaptable hedging strategy.

"We're incredibly excited to provide our clients with a cost-effective tool to help them tailored their FX strategy that will help allow clients to capture, quantify and mitigate FX risk without the need for expensive technology," said Jim Kessler, Vice President of Currency Risk Analytics at Corpay Cross-Border. "Providing our clients with access to decades' worth of FX experience and data, along with adaptable technology, can help clients as they seek to protect themselves from potential currency market risks, and can also help them to hone an effective strategy that evolves with their needs."

"For business that are just starting to trade internationally or expanding to new markets, managing exposure and mitigating risk can be a very cumbersome and involved process," said Mark Frey, President, Corpay's Cross-Border Solutions. "We are incredibly proud that we are able to provide businesses with the capabilities and simplified tools to help them as they navigate market complexities, and we look forward to helping more businesses execute strategies tailored to their goals".

For information about the C.A.S.E. solution and the benefits it can provide, please visit https://payments.corpay.com/cross-border/currency-risk-management/case.

About Corpay

Corpay is a global leader in business payments, helping companies of all sizes better track, manage and pay their expenses. Corpay provides customers with a comprehensive suite of online payment solutions including Bill Payment, AP Automation, Cross-Border Payments, Currency Risk Management, and Commercial Card Programs. As the largest commercial issuer of Mastercard in North America, Corpay handles over a billion transactions each year. Corpay is part of the FLEETCOR FLT portfolio of brands. To learn more visit www.corpay.com.

"Cambridge Global Payments" and "AFEX" are trading names that may be used for the international payment solutions and risk management solutions provided by certain affiliated entities using the brand-name "Corpay". International payment solutions are provided in Australia through Cambridge Mercantile (Australia) Pty. Ltd.; in Canada through Cambridge Mercantile Corp.; in Switzerland through Associated Foreign Exchange (Schweiz) AG; in the United Kingdom through Cambridge Mercantile Corp. (UK) Ltd.; in Ireland and the European Economic Area on a cross-border basis through Associated Foreign Exchange Ireland Ltd.; in Jersey and the Channel Islands through AFEX Offshore Limited; in Singapore through Associated Foreign Exchange (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. and in the United States through Cambridge Mercantile Corp. (U.S.A.). Risk management solutions are provided in in Australia through Cambridge Mercantile (Australia) Pty. Ltd.; in Canada through Cambridge Mercantile Corp.; in the United Kingdom through Cambridge Mercantile Risk Management (UK) Ltd.; in Ireland and the European Economic Area on a cross-border basis through AFEX Markets Europe Limited; in Jersey and the Channel Islands through AFEX Offshore Limited; in Singapore through Associated Foreign Exchange (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. and in the United States through Cambridge Mercantile Corp. (U.S.A.).

