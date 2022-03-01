Dr. Steven Zatz Joins Prognos® Health Board of Directors

Former WebMD CEO brings a wealth of industry insight to help drive company direction and vision.

Real world data marketplace and analytics platform leader, Prognos Health, today announced that Steven Zatz, M.D., is joining the company's Board of Directors, effective immediately. Dr. Zatz is the former CEO of WebMD, a leading provider of health information services, and served with the company in a variety of other senior positions for more than 20 years. Under Dr. Zatz's leadership, WebMD became a leading source of information for consumers and physicians, as well as the largest online source of continuing medical education.

Prior to joining WebMD, Dr. Zatz founded and ran US Quality Algorithms (USQA), a subsidiary of US Healthcare (now Aetna), and was the CEO of Physicians' Online. Dr. Zatz received his undergraduate degree from Yale College. He graduated from Cornell University Medical College and completed his Internal Medicine residency at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.

"Prognos Health is a leader in the rapidly growing market for real-world healthcare data and I am very pleased to be joining its board and look forward to contributing to the growth and success of the company," says Dr. Zatz

"Steve's vision and leadership helped build WebMD into an iconic healthcare brand," says Sundeep Bhan, co-founder and CEO of Prognos Health. "His experience and insight will be extremely valuable as we continue to enhance our digital real-world data and analytics platform to improve health outcomes."

"We're extremely excited to have Dr. Zatz on the Prognos Health Board of Directors," says Gary Kutzman, Chairman of the Board for Prognos Health. "His contributions will be instrumental in helping Prognos engage with customers and drive continued growth."

About Prognos Health

Prognos® Health is accelerating real world data access and insights to improve health outcomes through the Prognos Marketplace — the largest collection of integrated medical records on 325 million de-identified U.S. patients. The Marketplace is built on Prognos Factor®, a specialized healthcare analytics platform that leverages a patent-pending database management system enabling no-code exploration of hundreds of billions of medical records at interactive speeds. The Marketplace allows healthcare clients to assess the value of data before purchase and license only the data needed. Embedded standardization and linkability makes the data analytics-ready, accelerating speed to value. Use cases include targeting specific patient/provider populations, commercial and HEOR process optimization, clinical research studies, and medical underwriting risk assessment. For more information visit prognoshealth.com

