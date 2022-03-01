Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI) Investors

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors of C3.ai, Inc. ((AI) ("C3").
C3 is an artificial intelligence software company that offers software-as-a-service applications for enterprises in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.
On February 16, 2022, Spruce Point Capital Management, LLC ("Spruce Point Capital") published a short-seller report on C3. In the report, Spruce Point Capital revealed that it found "multiple instances of claims made by C3 that appear to be exaggerated, or don't reconcile with our research findings." Specifically, the report indicates, among other things, that given shifty customer definition disclosures, there is a high probability that C3 is overstating its paying and active customer Inflated Technology Value. Additionally, Spruce Point Capital found that C3's implied market share of just 0.12% supports either market size inflation or its irrelevance in the industry sales cycle.
Following this news, the price of C3 shares was down over 6% in early morning trading on February 16, 2022.
If you are a C3 investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or E-mail at info@ktmc.com.
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com.
