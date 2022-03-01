PROS Named a Winner in CRM Watchlist 2022

Innovation, authentic culture and deep customer relationships cited as market-leading qualities deserving Winner status
PROS® PRO, a market-leading provider of SaaS solutions optimizing shopping and selling experiences, today announced that it was named a Winner in the prestigious CRM Watchlist 2022. Created by renowned CRM thought leader and industry analyst Paul Greenberg, the award recognizes companies that drove the most market impact in 2021 and are poised to continue to do so over the next three years.
PROS was named a winning technology provider in 2022, also receiving added recognition as a winner within the Culture category. While announcing the winners on CRM Playaz, Greenberg said of PROS:
"There are certain things that really stand out about PROS. Number one is market dominance. They have an absolutely brilliant AI/ML platform built around price optimization and CPQ. It is one of the most extensible platforms available, and their innovation on things like next best action is ahead of everyone else – they were doing it 5 years before anyone else was even talking about it. It was astounding then and it's even better now. Secondly, and much more rare, is that PROS has one of the best cultures of any company I have ever run across. They truly care about their employees and their customers. I have never seen relationships like what this company has with their customers—it's remarkable."
"We are very honored to be named to the CRM Watchlist and deeply appreciate being recognized for our innovation, authentic culture and deep customer relationships—characteristics that we believe truly define PROS and our mission of helping companies outperform," said PROS CEO Andres Reiner. "We look forward to continuing to innovate in 2022 and beyond across the PROS Platform, with market-leading price optimization and CPQ solutions, working hand-in-hand with our customers to help them win in their markets."
Since 2014, the CRM Watchlist has consistently named PROS a winner, making this the company's seventh win and further validating its market dominance and innovation.
About PROS
PROS Holdings, Inc. PRO is a market-leading provider of SaaS solutions that optimize shopping and selling experiences. Built on the PROS Platform, these intelligent solutions leverage business AI, intuitive user experiences and process automation to deliver frictionless, personalized purchasing experiences designed to meet the real-time demands of today's B2B and B2C omnichannel shoppers, regardless of industry. To learn more, visit www.pros.com.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the functionality and benefits of SaaS shopping and selling optimization solutions to organizations generally as well as the functionality and benefits of PROS software products. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon PROS historical experience with AI-powered solutions and its current expectations of the benefits of SaaS shopping and selling optimization solutions for organizations that implement and utilize such software. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein include the addressability of an organization's SaaS shopping and selling optimization solution needs, the risks associated with PROS developing and enhancing products with the functionality necessary to deliver the stated results and the risks associated with the complex implementation and maintenance of SaaS shopping and selling optimization solutions such as PROS software products. Additional information relating to the uncertainty affecting the PROS business is contained in PROS filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent PROS expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and PROS disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005841/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
