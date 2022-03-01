Global Polysilicon Market to 2027 - Featuring REC Silicon ASA, Tokuyama and Wacker Chemie Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Polysilicon Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Polysilicon market is estimated at USD 1.8 Billion in the year 2021 and, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.7% over the analysis period 2021 to 2027.
Companies Mentioned
- Asia Silicon (Qinghai) Co., Ltd
- Daqo New Energy Co., Ltd.
- Hanwha Chemical Corporation
- Hemlock Semiconductor L.L.C.
- Mitsubishi Polycrystalline Silicon America Corporation
- OCI Company Ltd.
- Qatar Solar Technologies
- REC Silicon ASA
- Tokuyama Corporation
- Wacker Chemie AG
Polysilicon is the most common material for designing surface-micromachined devices. Polysilicon has material properties similar to single crystal silicon and can be doped via introducing impurities. Thin polysilicon layer to form microstructure can be deposited using low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVP) technique.
The solar PV industry is one of the fastest growing industries in the world. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), this industry accounts for almost two-thirds of the net power capacity, worldwide.
According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the global renewable energy share is expected to reach 30% by 2030 and is expected to further increase to 50% by 2050.
Semiconductor industry is likely to reach USD 96 billion by 2022, owing to innovations in microchips for applications to gain momentum. This is expected to boost demand for ICs which in turn will boost the demand for the market studied.
This report will help government in Expanding subsidies and venture is supporting the market development of Solar PV industry.
Polysilicon market research report classify the polysilicon market based on Form type, End User type, and region. This report Describes the Drivers, Restraints, impact of Covid-19 and opportunities for the growth of Polysilicon market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Polysilicon Market Outlook
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.3 Porters Five Force Model
4.4 Value Chain Analysis
5 Polysilicon Market, By Form type
5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Form Type
5.2 Polysilicon Market Share Analysis, By Form Type
5.3 Polysilicon Market Size and Forecast, By Form Type
5.3.1 Chunks
5.3.2 Granules
5.3.3 Rods
6 Polysilicon Market, By End-Use type
6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By End Use
6.2 Polysilicon Market Share Analysis, By End Use
6.3 Polysilicon Market Size and Forecast, By End Use
6.3.1 Solar PV
6.3.2 Electronics
7 Polysilicon Market, By Region
7.1 Polysilicon Market Share Analysis, By Region
7.2 Polysilicon Market Share Analysis, By Region
7.3 Polysilicon Market Size and Forecast, By Region
8 North America Polysilicon Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)
9 Europe Polysilicon Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)
10 Asia Pacific Polysilicon Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)
11 Latin America Polysilicon Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)
12 Middle East Polysilicon Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)
13 Competitive Analysis
13.1 Competition Dashboard
13.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors
13.3 Key Development Strategies
14 Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/faruts
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005850/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.