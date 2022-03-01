Global Polysilicon Market to 2027 - Featuring REC Silicon ASA, Tokuyama and Wacker Chemie Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Polysilicon Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Polysilicon market is estimated at USD 1.8 Billion in the year 2021 and, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.7% over the analysis period 2021 to 2027.

Companies Mentioned

Asia Silicon (Qinghai) Co., Ltd

Daqo New Energy Co., Ltd.

Hanwha Chemical Corporation

Hemlock Semiconductor L.L.C.

Mitsubishi Polycrystalline Silicon America Corporation

OCI Company Ltd.

Qatar Solar Technologies

REC Silicon ASA

Tokuyama Corporation

Wacker Chemie AG

Polysilicon is the most common material for designing surface-micromachined devices. Polysilicon has material properties similar to single crystal silicon and can be doped via introducing impurities. Thin polysilicon layer to form microstructure can be deposited using low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVP) technique.

The solar PV industry is one of the fastest growing industries in the world. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), this industry accounts for almost two-thirds of the net power capacity, worldwide.

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the global renewable energy share is expected to reach 30% by 2030 and is expected to further increase to 50% by 2050.

Semiconductor industry is likely to reach USD 96 billion by 2022, owing to innovations in microchips for applications to gain momentum. This is expected to boost demand for ICs which in turn will boost the demand for the market studied.

This report will help government in Expanding subsidies and venture is supporting the market development of Solar PV industry.

Polysilicon market research report classify the polysilicon market based on Form type, End User type, and region. This report Describes the Drivers, Restraints, impact of Covid-19 and opportunities for the growth of Polysilicon market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Polysilicon Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

5 Polysilicon Market, By Form type

5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Form Type

5.2 Polysilicon Market Share Analysis, By Form Type

5.3 Polysilicon Market Size and Forecast, By Form Type

5.3.1 Chunks

5.3.2 Granules

5.3.3 Rods

6 Polysilicon Market, By End-Use type

6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By End Use

6.2 Polysilicon Market Share Analysis, By End Use

6.3 Polysilicon Market Size and Forecast, By End Use

6.3.1 Solar PV

6.3.2 Electronics

7 Polysilicon Market, By Region

7.1 Polysilicon Market Share Analysis, By Region

7.2 Polysilicon Market Share Analysis, By Region

7.3 Polysilicon Market Size and Forecast, By Region

8 North America Polysilicon Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)

9 Europe Polysilicon Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)

10 Asia Pacific Polysilicon Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)

11 Latin America Polysilicon Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)

12 Middle East Polysilicon Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)

13 Competitive Analysis

13.1 Competition Dashboard

13.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors

13.3 Key Development Strategies

14 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/faruts

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005850/en/