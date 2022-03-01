Exelon Named to Fortune's Most Admired Companies List

Exelon Corporation EXC, the nation's premier transmission and distribution utility company, has been named to Fortune magazine's list of the World's Most Admired Companies. Fortune ranks enterprises on criteria from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent.

"This distinction is a reflection of the commitment of Exelon's 18,000 employees to powering a cleaner and brighter future for our 10 million customers in communities served by our six utilities," said Chris Crane, president and CEO of Exelon. "I appreciate that their efforts have been recognized over the course of the last 15 years on this list, a solid foundation on which to continue best-in-class operations, modernize the grid for safe, clean and affordable energy choices, deliver world-class customer experiences and support more equitable communities."

In this year's ranking, Exelon scored highest in the corporate social responsibility and innovation categories. The company is focused on leading in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), frequently applying innovative approaches to achieve ESG results. One example of coupling corporate social responsibility with innovation is Exelon's $20 million, 10-year Climate Change Investment Initiative (2c2i) to drive investment in emerging technologies that support clean energy transition and resilience. 2c2i complements Exelon's Path to Clean commitment to reduce enterprise-wide operations-driven emissions by 50 percent by 2030 and to achieve net-zero by 2050, while advocating for and investing in emissions reductions to support clean energy goals.

Exelon is helping bridge the gender and racial gap in STEM careers with the annual Exelon Foundation STEM Leadership Academy in Philadelphia, Chicago, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C. The recently launched Green Lab Grants program will provide $1 million in grants of up to $50,000 each for schools and educational nonprofits to create and refresh spaces for STEM education.

Investments at the six Exelon utilities—Atlantic City Electric, BGE, ComEd, Delmarva Power, PECO and Pepco—empower customers to participate in programs and access technology that helped them save 22.3 million MWh of energy in 2020 alone. Exelon is enabling the installation of more than 7,000 residential, commercial, and/or utility-owned electric vehicle charging ports in Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

In addition to earning recognition by Fortune, Exelon has received other honors for its efforts to promote diversity, equity and inclusion within the company and the community. Among those efforts is the $36 million Racial Equity Capital Fund (RECF) launched in 2021. RECF helps minority businesses obtain capital to fuel growth and spur job opportunities in communities often overlooked by investors and traditional funding sources. Exelon also has more than 65 unique workforce development programs designed to bring economic equity, empowerment and employment opportunity to under-resourced communities.

In addition to this honor, Exelon has been recently named to:

