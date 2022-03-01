Worldwide Foliar Fertilizer Industry to 2027 - Featuring Haifa Group, AgroLiquid and SprayGro Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Foliar Fertilizer Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The foliar fertilizer market is projected to witness a CAGR of 6.5 % during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Company Profiles

Yara International ASA

Haifa Group.

ICL Specialty Fertilizers

Stroller Europe SLU

J.R. Simplot Company

AgroLiquid.

SprayGro.

AgNova Technologies Pty Ltd

Nakashima Co., Ltd

Arysta Lifescience South Africa

Key Market Trends

Increasing Indoor farming

Indoor farming is growing across the world considering its benefits over outdoor farming. Despite the high investment, high productivity and a substantial decrease in the usage of water, pesticide, and crop nutrition products are boosting indoor farming across the globe. While the majority of the indoor farms operating on soil-less cultivation systems such as hydroponics, vertical farming, and aeroponics, the choose foliar spraying to provide additional nutrition.

This is likely to boost the usage of foliar fertilizers across the globe. According to a survey conducted by Artemis AG in 2017; in the United States, only 24% of the indoor farms are using soil as one of the media for cultivation, whereas 76% of the indoor farms in the country are using other forms of cultivation media.

North America is projected to remain the largest market

North America is projected to witness a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period (2020-2025). The increasing demand for highly nutritious food is the major driver that is boosting the need for indoor farming which in turn affecting the sale of foliar fertilizers in the region.

For instance, the demand for greenhouse tomatoes and lettuce is increasing in the United States, leading to an increase in indoor farming in the country. Similarly, as per the Canada agriculture census 2011-16, the area under green house cultivation in Ontario has registered 30% increase between 2011 and 2016.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Nutrient Type

5.1.1 Macronutrients

5.1.1.1 Nitrogen

5.1.1.2 Phosphorus

5.1.1.3 Potassium

5.1.2 Micronutrients

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Cereals & Grains

5.2.2 Pulses and Oilseeds

5.2.3 Fruits and Vegetables

5.2.4 Turf and Ornamentals

5.3 Geography

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aiqp57

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005832/en/