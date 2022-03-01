Worldwide Foliar Fertilizer Industry to 2027 - Featuring Haifa Group, AgroLiquid and SprayGro Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Foliar Fertilizer Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The foliar fertilizer market is projected to witness a CAGR of 6.5 % during the forecast period (2020-2025).
Company Profiles
- Yara International ASA
- Haifa Group.
- ICL Specialty Fertilizers
- Stroller Europe SLU
- J.R. Simplot Company
- AgroLiquid.
- SprayGro.
- AgNova Technologies Pty Ltd
- Nakashima Co., Ltd
- Arysta Lifescience South Africa
Key Market Trends
Increasing Indoor farming
Indoor farming is growing across the world considering its benefits over outdoor farming. Despite the high investment, high productivity and a substantial decrease in the usage of water, pesticide, and crop nutrition products are boosting indoor farming across the globe. While the majority of the indoor farms operating on soil-less cultivation systems such as hydroponics, vertical farming, and aeroponics, the choose foliar spraying to provide additional nutrition.
This is likely to boost the usage of foliar fertilizers across the globe. According to a survey conducted by Artemis AG in 2017; in the United States, only 24% of the indoor farms are using soil as one of the media for cultivation, whereas 76% of the indoor farms in the country are using other forms of cultivation media.
North America is projected to remain the largest market
North America is projected to witness a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period (2020-2025). The increasing demand for highly nutritious food is the major driver that is boosting the need for indoor farming which in turn affecting the sale of foliar fertilizers in the region.
For instance, the demand for greenhouse tomatoes and lettuce is increasing in the United States, leading to an increase in indoor farming in the country. Similarly, as per the Canada agriculture census 2011-16, the area under green house cultivation in Ontario has registered 30% increase between 2011 and 2016.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Nutrient Type
5.1.1 Macronutrients
5.1.1.1 Nitrogen
5.1.1.2 Phosphorus
5.1.1.3 Potassium
5.1.2 Micronutrients
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Cereals & Grains
5.2.2 Pulses and Oilseeds
5.2.3 Fruits and Vegetables
5.2.4 Turf and Ornamentals
5.3 Geography
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Adopted Strategies
6.2 Market Share Analysis
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aiqp57
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005832/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.