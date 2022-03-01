Andersen Global Establishes Presence in Bangladesh with Collaborating Firm ACE Advisory

Andersen Global expands the depth of its geographic coverage in Asia through a Collaboration Agreement with Bangladesh-based professional services firm ACE Advisory.
Founded in 2012 by Partners Montakim Ahmed and Seezan M. Choudhury, ACE Advisory serves foreign and local clients with two Partners and more than 45 professionals. With an office located centrally in Dhaka, the firm provides general advisory, corporate secretarial and outsourced professional services with capabilities in accounting, tax, payroll, compliance, restructuring and M&A.
"We remain dedicated to serving our local and international clients seamlessly through best-in-class solutions," Montakim said. "Our collaboration with Andersen Global will not only strengthen our capability to provide clients with integrated, comprehensive solutions in multiple jurisdictions, but will also take our firm's development to the next level through our combined resources and an enhanced commitment to stewardship."
Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz added, "Bangladesh is another key market in our Asia expansion strategy. The country has become a key market entry point for Indian, American and European investors, and ACE Advisory's sectoral expertise and strong local knowledge enhances our presence in the region as we continue to cultivate a competitive platform."
Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 9,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 331 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005129/en/
