Phil Cusumano Joins Windstream Wholesale to Head Up New Global Accounts Vertical

Windstream Wholesale, a leading provider of fast and flexible solutions, announced that it is bringing its award-winning "fast & flexible" formula and next-generation optical transport services to large corporate enterprise customers.

Phil Cusumano has joined Windstream Wholesale as its head of Global Accounts and will lead the newly created group that will provide core transport solutions to Fortune 1000 companies. The team will focus on the financial, oil and gas, healthcare, and media verticals – providing wave solutions up to 400G to reach data centers and cloud services. Cusumano comes to Windstream Wholesale with more than 20 years of leadership and sales experience, focused on delivering technology solutions to enterprise clients with his most recent position at Zayo.

"Phil has expertise in our new vertical markets and brings demonstrated success of providing solutions to large, multi-national corporations," said Joe Scattareggia, executive vice president of Windstream Wholesale. "Phil will extend Windstream Wholesale's best practices of network expansion, optical technology leadership, and flexible partnerships to the Fortune 1000 space."

"Windstream Wholesale is recognized as the ‘Best Wholesale Carrier in North America', and I'm looking forward to leveraging that success into these new verticals," said Cusumano. "Windstream Wholesale's ‘fast & flexible' culture to design, cost, quote, sell, and deliver best in class optical services is a perfect example of how they're disrupting the industry."

Windstream's Intelligent Converged Optical Network (ICON) provides open and disaggregated networking infrastructure, enabling wholesale and enterprise technology customers to select unique custom routes, maintain operational insights with Windstream's Network Intelligence functions, and place their networks closer to the edge to better serve end-users.

To view the Windstream network map, visit https://www.windstreamenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/national-network-map.pdf

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings is a privately held Fortune® 1000 communications and software company. Windstream Wholesale is an innovative optical technology leader that creates deep partnerships with carriers, content and media providers, and federal government agencies to deliver fast and flexible, customized wave and transport solutions. Additional information is available at windstream.com or windstreamwholesale.com. Follow us on Twitter at @Windstream.

From Fortune. ©2021 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune 1000 are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. Fortune is not affiliated with, and does not endorse products or services of, Windstream.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220228006064/en/