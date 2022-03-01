Vibrent Health to Launch Integrated Platform for Ancillary Studies in Large-Cohort Digital Health Research

Ancillary Studies Tool Suite enables users of the Vibrent Health Digital Health Research Platform to accelerate their research by facilitating rapid onboarding of third-party health research technologies

Vibrent Health, a health technology startup powering the future of precision health research, announced the development of an Ancillary Studies Tool Suite into its Digital Health Research Platform, a platform that enables collection of health data from broad sources including biospecimens, electronic health records, genomics, environment, lifestyle and behavior, and wearable device data for clinical research and trials. The Ancillary Studies Tool Suite provides critical integration management tools for embedding already existing digital apps, sensors and data collection platforms seamlessly into longitudinal cohort research.

"Vibrent Health's core mission is to innovate the way cohort research is conducted," said Praduman Jain, CEO, Vibrent Health. "This next new phase of our platform represents a critical leap forward for cohort programs that seek to incorporate ancillary studies into their research. By accelerating the addition of existing novel participant experiences, research protocols and data collection methods, we can empower our partners to supplement the primary Digital Health Research Platform with other leading digital health research technologies."

Vibrent Health's Digital Health Research Platform serves as the participant-facing technology platform of the National Institutes of Health's All of Us Research Program, a precision health initiative that aims to enroll one million people. Vibrent Health entered its sixth year as the Participant Technology Systems Center for All of Us with recent funding of $39.17M for 2021, and NIH recently announced the PTSC's support of the Nutrition for Precision Health initiative, the first major ancillary study of All of Us.

"Nutrition for Precision Health is just the first opportunity to leverage this standardized approach for ancillary studies," said Mark Begale, vice president of Vibrent Health, PTSC Program PI. "Our Ancillary Studies Tool Suite will also support the program's critical aims of enabling remote identity verification, cognitive testing and more."

The Ancillary Studies Tool Suite has been designed to address the most common challenges that face longitudinal cohorts seeking to foster an ecosystem of academic and industry partners to empower innovative data collection. In addition to the critical software development kits (SDKs) and application programming interfaces (APIs) that standardize the process of collecting data from traditionally disparate technologies, the suite enables participant experiences to be seamlessly embedded in ongoing research.

"The Ancillary Studies Tool Suite enables both experience developers and data integration partners to share data from their systems. These tools provide an on-ramp for existing digital health research to find new life in large cohort studies," said Dave Klein, Vibrent Health chief product officer.

About Vibrent Health

Vibrent Health develops digital health technology and research tools for health organizations, researchers and research participants. Powering the next generation of precision medicine, Vibrent's scalable technology platform for individual and population health provides actionable insights to help accelerate medical discoveries. Vibrent Health is proud to serve, since 2017, as the Participant Technology Systems Center for the National Institutes of Health's All of Us Research Program, which aims to collect health data from one million or more people to support a wide variety of research studies. To learn more, visit vibrenthealth.com.

