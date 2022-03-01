Global Fill Finish Manufacturing Market (2022 to 2027) - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Fill Finish Manufacturing Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Fill Finish Manufacturing Market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Optima

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc

IMA S.P.A

Groninger & Co GmbH

Schott AG

Nipro Medical Corporation

Gerresheimer AG

Piramal Pharma Solutions

Syntegon Technology GmbH (Robert Bosch GmbH)

Key Market Trends

Consumables segment is Expected to Hold a Major Market Share in the Fill Finish Manufacturing Market

Consumables segment is categorized into cartridges, prefillable syringes, vials, and other consumables such as ampoules, bottles, bags, and single-use systems. Prefilled syringes are highly preferred due to ease of administration, safety, biologically sterile, time and accuracy benefits. As per Congressional Research Service, the use of biologics and spending on these products has been increasing. For example, the United States has spent 120.1 billion dollars on biologics in the year 2017, about a 12.5% increase compared to the year 2016.

Consumables segment hold a significant market share in the fill finish manufacturing market and is anticipated to a show similar trend over the forecast period due to high replacement rate compared to instruments, shelf life of consumables is less and required in large quantity. Rising adoption of prefilled syringes, wide applications of vials in lyophilization and increasing fill finish outsourcing are the key driving factors in the consumables segment.

North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America is expected to hold a major market share in the fill finish manufacturing market due to the presence of a number of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies with large production capacities in this region. North America holds a significant market share in the fill finish manufacturing market and is anticipated to show a similar trend over the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing emphasis on superior biopharmaceutical products, the emergence of the biosimilar market and patent expiry of biologic products is also fueling the growth of the overall regional market to a large extent.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Technological Advancement in Fill Finish Products

4.2.2 Rise in Fill Finish Outsourcing

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Issues

4.3.2 High Production Costs

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Consumables

5.1.1.1 Prefillable Syringes

5.1.1.2 Cartridges

5.1.1.3 Vials

5.1.1.4 Other Consumables

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Contract Manufacturing Organizations

5.2.2 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries

5.2.3 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle-East and Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

