Global Fill Finish Manufacturing Market (2022 to 2027) - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The Fill Finish Manufacturing Market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.
Companies Mentioned
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Optima
- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc
- IMA S.P.A
- Groninger & Co GmbH
- Schott AG
- Nipro Medical Corporation
- Gerresheimer AG
- Piramal Pharma Solutions
- Syntegon Technology GmbH (Robert Bosch GmbH)
Key Market Trends
Consumables segment is Expected to Hold a Major Market Share in the Fill Finish Manufacturing Market
Consumables segment is categorized into cartridges, prefillable syringes, vials, and other consumables such as ampoules, bottles, bags, and single-use systems. Prefilled syringes are highly preferred due to ease of administration, safety, biologically sterile, time and accuracy benefits. As per Congressional Research Service, the use of biologics and spending on these products has been increasing. For example, the United States has spent 120.1 billion dollars on biologics in the year 2017, about a 12.5% increase compared to the year 2016.
Consumables segment hold a significant market share in the fill finish manufacturing market and is anticipated to a show similar trend over the forecast period due to high replacement rate compared to instruments, shelf life of consumables is less and required in large quantity. Rising adoption of prefilled syringes, wide applications of vials in lyophilization and increasing fill finish outsourcing are the key driving factors in the consumables segment.
North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period
North America is expected to hold a major market share in the fill finish manufacturing market due to the presence of a number of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies with large production capacities in this region. North America holds a significant market share in the fill finish manufacturing market and is anticipated to show a similar trend over the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing emphasis on superior biopharmaceutical products, the emergence of the biosimilar market and patent expiry of biologic products is also fueling the growth of the overall regional market to a large extent.
