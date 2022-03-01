A Snack That Tastes as Good as Cheetos® Made From Plants and Loved by Kids?

Category Disruptor Brand PeaTos® Is Plant-Based "Junk Food" Without the Junk

Since its introduction in 2020, PeaTos has experienced explosive growth and received widespread acclaim thanks to its innovative approach, one that offers the flavor and fun of junk food snacks like Cheetos and Funyuns® but with the benefit of better-for-you nutrition. Furthering its mission of revolutionizing the salty snack category, expected to reach $29 billion in 2022, PeaTos today announced it is going all plant-based, and unveiled an exciting, bold updated look featuring the new face of PeaTos, "sassy" female character, DJ_P.

"For decades, the category has been dominated as a monopoly by PepsiCo subsidiary Frito-Lay, meaning consumer choice at the retail level is an illusion," said Nick Desai, founder and CEO of PeaTos. "But those days are over - consumers no longer need to sacrifice taste for nutrition. PeaTos is the only brand to make good on the dream of bridging the gap between junk food taste and better-for-you nutrition."

PeaTos Wins Big With Kids AND Parents. No More Snack Time Negotiation

A recent consumer study conducted by PeaTos showed that the brand performs exceptionally high among families with kids: PeaTos households have almost twice the kids of Cheetos, Funyuns and Pirates Booty® and three times that of better-for-you brands like Hippeas®.

"Kids are the toughest customers, and our research tells us kids love the taste and crunch of PeaTos! We've effectively put an end to snack-time negotiation with plant-based snacks that taste just like the leading junk food snacks. Kids can't tell the difference and parents love them too."

Challenging the status quo, PeaTos replaces the traditional corn base with nutrient dense peas and uses only all-natural, non-GMO ingredients – nothing artificial. Each serving has 2x the protein and 3x the fiber of the leading salty snack counterparts such as Cheetos and Funyuns, and contains less calories, fat, sodium and no dairy. PeaTos is available in Classic Cheese Curls, Fiery Hot Curls, Classic Onion Rings, and the all-new Crunchy Pizza Rings.

"It's the Holy Grail of snacking!" exclaims Desai.

New Bold Packaging Pops Off Shelves, Marketing Campaign Supports Retail

Building on its early success, the new attention-grabbing packaging featuring sassy female character DJ_P favorably positions PeaTos to dominate the salty snack category and win big with kids of all ages.

"While other better-for-you brands take a uniformly niche, nutrition-first approach, our new look reflects our unique fun and flavor first approach to snacking," added Desai.

In support of its new packaging and offerings, PeaTos is launching a 2022 marketing campaign consisting of in-store and trade promotions, consumer marketing, digital engagement and public relations. With a strong traditional retail presence nationwide and a robust ecommerce presence, PeaTos has developed a strong, loyal following and is experiencing massive growth in all channels.

The new PeaTos packaging and DJ_P will debut at the New Hope Network's Expo West Conference in March, booth #5540 and roll out in Q1 at retail stores nationwide.

PeaTos Puts an End to PepsiCo Frito-Lay's Dominance

Since its launch, PeaTos has come out of the gates swinging, making a name for itself with its irreverent brand of humor and the no holds barred approach to embarking on a mission to disrupt the massive $29 billion salty snack market in a classic David vs Goliath battle.

"Despite the growth in the better-for-you snack category, the market still remains dominated by Frito-Lay," added Desai. "But PeaTos takes snacking to the next level as more consumers convert to our unique approach – one that delivers on the taste and comfort food nostalgia of America's favorite snacks, but without all the artificial junk."

About PeaTos®

PeaTos is a revolutionary snack brand on a mission to upgrade America's favorite snacks by replacing the old-school base of corn with powerful peas and taking the "junk" out of junk food. PeaTos delivers on the "junk food" taste and experience but with the benefit of more nutrition. PeaTos has 2x the protein and 3x the fiber of its traditional counterparts such as Cheetos® and Funyuns®, contains no artificial ingredients, and is made with non-GMO ingredients. The new line, debuting in March 2022, uses proprietary technology to go 100% plant-based and still keep the full "junk food" experience. PeaTos is available at more than 4,700 retailers including Kroger stores nationwide, Sprouts, and online at Peatos.com, SamsClub.com and Amazon.com. Founded in 2019 by visionary entrepreneur Nick Desai, PeaTos boasts leading investors including Post Holdings Inc., Carlos Barroso, former head of Global R&D for PepsiCo; Carl Lee, former CEO of Snyder Lance; and Apu Mody, past president of Mars Food. PeaTos is headquartered in Los Angeles. Learn more at peatos.com and find us on Facebook.com/peatosbrand and on Twitter and Instagram @peatosbrand.

