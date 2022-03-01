Echelon Risk + Cyber Joins CrowdStrike's Elevate Partner Program

Partnership Delivers Best-in-Class Solutions and Services to Help Companies Stop Breaches and Achieve a Higher Level of Endpoint Protection

Echelon Risk + Cyber today announced it has joined the CrowdStrike Elevate Partner Program. Echelon will combine their expert advice and full suite of cybersecurity services with CrowdStrike's industry-leading endpoint protection platform to help customers stop breaches.

Through the Elevate Partner Program, Echelon will offer CrowdStrike's cloud-native Falcon platform, powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), unified next-generation antivirus (NGAV), IT hygiene, endpoint detection and response (EDR), cyber threat intelligence, and proactive threat hunting. Delivered via a single lightweight agent, the solution enables reliable prevention, detection, response and mitigation to all threats, including sophisticated malware-free intrusions, so that customers can spot and stop breaches quickly.

Echelon brings a unique approach to cybersecurity services. "Navigating the cybersecurity landscape can be very confusing and overwhelming without the right experience and guidance," said Dan Desko, CEO of Echelon Risk + Cyber. "The cyber threats companies face are continuously evolving, so we are too. That's why we chose to partner with CrowdStrike. Their commitment to constantly invest and evolve their solution to meet the needs of clients lines up perfectly with our laser focus on tailored solutions and outcomes."

Echelon Risk + Cyber is a cybersecurity professional services firm built on the belief that privacy and security are basic human rights. Echelon's comprehensive suite of services are customized and right-sized for each client, helping to solve even the most complex cybersecurity issues. Services include offensive security and testing; audits, assessments and compliance; vCISO and comprehensive cybersecurity strategy; and defensive security services.

