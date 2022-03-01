Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation Opens Pick-Up Location in Lubbock, Texas

Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation (TXOG), Texas' leading medical cannabis provider, announced the opening of its newest prescription pick-up location in Lubbock, Texas. The new site is a convenient option for patients who qualify under the Compassionate Use Program (CUP) to obtain their medicine.

The Lubbock pick-up location will be open to qualifying patients from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. beginning March 8, 2022, and will operate every other Tuesday. TXOG also ensures patients can access their medicine via a statewide home delivery service that recently expanded to offer weekly deliveries to El Paso, the Texas Panhandle, the Rio Grande Valley and Northeast Texas.

"Texas Original is proud to reach patients in every corner of our vast state. Our new pick-up location in Lubbock offers an additional, convenient way for patients to access their medical cannabis prescriptions locally," said Morris Denton, CEO of TXOG. "Growing our presence in the region enables TXOG to bolster our distribution network, educate the public about the benefits of our medicine and help more people live healthier each day. As a Wheelock Elementary and JT Hutchinson alumnus and former Texas Tech student, I look forward to serving the great people of Lubbock at the new pick-up location and welcoming new faces into the Texas Original family."

Under the CUP, medical cannabis can be prescribed to treat symptoms like pain, insomnia and anxiety associated with conditions including epilepsy, numerous neurodegenerative disorders, cancer and post-traumatic stress disorder. Qualifying patients can access medical cannabis prescriptions through online clinics such as Texas Cannabis Clinic or through Lubbock-based physicians registered with the Compassionate Use Registry.

"Medical cannabis has kept my daughter seizure free—missing a dose is not an option," said Ruben San Miguel, a caregiver in Lubbock whose daughter has been a Texas Original patient since 2018. "Since we're in the panhandle, we have to arrange receiving her prescription every month through deliveries. The new location in Lubbock will benefit our family, and many patients in the area, because we can plan the exact date and time to pick up her prescription. Knowing that Texas Original will be in town every other week gives me peace of mind that my daughter won't miss any doses and risk having a seizure."

The new Lubbock location is TXOG's 12th pick-up site in Texas. The company's additional statewide pick-up locations are open at the following times:

North Austin: Mondays from 8:30 a.m. to noon

Wichita Falls: Every other Monday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

El Paso: Every other Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

South Houston: Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

San Antonio: Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Plano: Wednesdays from noon to 3 p.m.

Dallas: Thursdays from noon to 3 p.m.

Fort Worth: Thursdays from noon to 3 p.m.

Spring: Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Addison: Fridays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Katy: Fridays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

TXOG's gummies, tincture and lozenge products are also available for statewide delivery at www.texasoriginal.com and for pick up at the company's dispensary in Austin, Texas. To learn whether you or a loved one qualifies for medical cannabis, visit www.texasoriginal.com/patients.

About Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation

Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation (TXOG) is the leading licensed medical cannabis producer in Texas, working alongside physicians to provide the highest quality cannabis medicine to patients and families seeking relief across the state. As fellow Texans, we are dedicated to representing the integrity of this great state with our commitment to quality, consistency and purity in every product we produce. We remain committed to advancing safe, legal access to this powerful medicine. TXOG is headquartered in Austin, with delivery throughout the entire state. For more information, visit www.texasoriginal.com.

