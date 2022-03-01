Global Pharmaceutical Cleaning Validation Market Share, Size, Trends, & Industry Analysis Report 2021-2028 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Pharmaceutical Cleaning Validation Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product; By Test; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pharmaceutical cleaning validation market size is expected to reach USD 22.29 billion by 2028

Major factors such as the rapid development of pharma production services and facilities tied with growing investments and expenditure in the healthcare sector are impelling the market demand. Besides, rising government support and approvals for evolving products such as small molecules, peptides, etc., for the development of the pharmaceutical industry, as well as rising demand for cleaning validation, are contributing towards the market growth across the globe.

The peptide segment is projected to rise at a significant pace in the forecasting period due to its advantages. It is produced at low cost and offers more activity per mass, along with the increasing government approvals for the adoption of the segment fuels the segment growth in approaching years.

The increasing number of regulatory standards for the risk-based cleaning validation standards brings a surge in the demand across the globe. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the U.S Food and Drug Administration (U.S FDA) are actively executing certain guidelines and regulatory standards intended for the risk-based validation standards to prevent cross-contamination across manufacturing services.

Likewise, Pharmaceutical Inspection Co-operation Scheme (PIC/S) set up its individual guidelines set and launch Health-Based Exposure Limits (HBEL) across mutual manufacturing amenities followed by the EMA. Accordingly, these factors propel the demand for cleaning validation for pharmaceutical manufacturers and contribute to industry development in the near future.

Some of the Major Players operating in the global market include Lucideon Limited, Shimadzu Corporation, Hach, Intertek Group PLC, Kymos S.L., Avomeen, Waters Corporation, ProPharma Group, QPharma, Inc., SGS SA, Teledyne Tekmar, Suez, and Merck KGaA are some of the key players operating in the global market.

There are numerous industry competitors introducing innovative products for expanding their business operations around the world. For instance, in August 2021, Purdue University came into partnership with the US Pharmacopeia after receiving incentives from Aprecia Pharmaceuticals to introduce pharmaceutical validation industry technology forum.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

3.1. Overview

3.2. Data Sources

4. Pharmaceutical Cleaning Validation Market Insights

4.1. Pharmaceutical Cleaning Validation Market - Industry Snapshot

4.2. Pharmaceutical Cleaning Validation Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Rapid growth of pharma manufacturing facilities

4.2.1.2. Rising prevalence of diseases

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. Specificity and efficacy

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Pharmaceutical Cleaning Validation Market Industry trends

4.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5. Global Pharmaceutical Cleaning Validation Market, by Product

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Global Pharmaceutical Cleaning Validation Market, by Product, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

5.3. Small Molecule Drug

5.4. Peptides

5.5. Proteins

5.6. Cleaning Detergent

6. Global Pharmaceutical Cleaning Validation Market, by Test

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Global Pharmaceutical Cleaning Validation Market, by Test, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

6.3. Non-Specific Tests

6.3.1. Global Pharmaceutical Cleaning Validation Market, by Non-Specific Tests, by Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

6.3.2. Total Carbon Analysis (TC)

6.3.3. Total Organic Carbon Testing (TOC)

6.3.4. Non-purgeable Organic Carbon (NPOC)

6.3.5. Conductivity

6.4. Product-Specific Analytical Tests

6.4.1. Global Pharmaceutical Cleaning Validation Market, by Product-Specific Analytical Tests, by Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

6.4.2. Ultraviolet-Visible Spectroscopy (UV/VIS)

6.4.3. High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC)

6.4.4. Liquid Chromatography/ Mass Spectrometry (LC/MS)

7. Global Pharmaceutical Cleaning Validation Market Assessment, by Geography

7.1. Key findings

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Pharmaceutical Cleaning Validation Market Assessment, By Geography, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis

8.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions

9. Company Profiles

Avomeen

Hach

Intertek Group PLC

Kymos S.L.

Lucideon Limited

Merck KGaA

ProPharma Group

QPharma Inc.

SGS SA

Shimadzu Corporation

Suez

Teledyne Tekmar

Waters Corporation.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7c1xct

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005822/en/