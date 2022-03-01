Global Pharmaceutical Cleaning Validation Market Share, Size, Trends, & Industry Analysis Report 2021-2028 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Pharmaceutical Cleaning Validation Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product; By Test; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global pharmaceutical cleaning validation market size is expected to reach USD 22.29 billion by 2028
Major factors such as the rapid development of pharma production services and facilities tied with growing investments and expenditure in the healthcare sector are impelling the market demand. Besides, rising government support and approvals for evolving products such as small molecules, peptides, etc., for the development of the pharmaceutical industry, as well as rising demand for cleaning validation, are contributing towards the market growth across the globe.
The peptide segment is projected to rise at a significant pace in the forecasting period due to its advantages. It is produced at low cost and offers more activity per mass, along with the increasing government approvals for the adoption of the segment fuels the segment growth in approaching years.
The increasing number of regulatory standards for the risk-based cleaning validation standards brings a surge in the demand across the globe. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the U.S Food and Drug Administration (U.S FDA) are actively executing certain guidelines and regulatory standards intended for the risk-based validation standards to prevent cross-contamination across manufacturing services.
Likewise, Pharmaceutical Inspection Co-operation Scheme (PIC/S) set up its individual guidelines set and launch Health-Based Exposure Limits (HBEL) across mutual manufacturing amenities followed by the EMA. Accordingly, these factors propel the demand for cleaning validation for pharmaceutical manufacturers and contribute to industry development in the near future.
Some of the Major Players operating in the global market include Lucideon Limited, Shimadzu Corporation, Hach, Intertek Group PLC, Kymos S.L., Avomeen, Waters Corporation, ProPharma Group, QPharma, Inc., SGS SA, Teledyne Tekmar, Suez, and Merck KGaA are some of the key players operating in the global market.
There are numerous industry competitors introducing innovative products for expanding their business operations around the world. For instance, in August 2021, Purdue University came into partnership with the US Pharmacopeia after receiving incentives from Aprecia Pharmaceuticals to introduce pharmaceutical validation industry technology forum.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
3.1. Overview
3.2. Data Sources
4. Pharmaceutical Cleaning Validation Market Insights
4.1. Pharmaceutical Cleaning Validation Market - Industry Snapshot
4.2. Pharmaceutical Cleaning Validation Market Dynamics
4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities
4.2.1.1. Rapid growth of pharma manufacturing facilities
4.2.1.2. Rising prevalence of diseases
4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges
4.2.2.1. Specificity and efficacy
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4. PESTLE Analysis
4.5. Pharmaceutical Cleaning Validation Market Industry trends
4.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis
5. Global Pharmaceutical Cleaning Validation Market, by Product
5.1. Key Findings
5.2. Introduction
5.2.1. Global Pharmaceutical Cleaning Validation Market, by Product, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)
5.3. Small Molecule Drug
5.4. Peptides
5.5. Proteins
5.6. Cleaning Detergent
6. Global Pharmaceutical Cleaning Validation Market, by Test
6.1. Key Findings
6.2. Introduction
6.2.1. Global Pharmaceutical Cleaning Validation Market, by Test, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)
6.3. Non-Specific Tests
6.3.1. Global Pharmaceutical Cleaning Validation Market, by Non-Specific Tests, by Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)
6.3.2. Total Carbon Analysis (TC)
6.3.3. Total Organic Carbon Testing (TOC)
6.3.4. Non-purgeable Organic Carbon (NPOC)
6.3.5. Conductivity
6.4. Product-Specific Analytical Tests
6.4.1. Global Pharmaceutical Cleaning Validation Market, by Product-Specific Analytical Tests, by Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)
6.4.2. Ultraviolet-Visible Spectroscopy (UV/VIS)
6.4.3. High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC)
6.4.4. Liquid Chromatography/ Mass Spectrometry (LC/MS)
7. Global Pharmaceutical Cleaning Validation Market Assessment, by Geography
7.1. Key findings
7.2. Introduction
7.2.1. Pharmaceutical Cleaning Validation Market Assessment, By Geography, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)
8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis
8.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions
9. Company Profiles
- Avomeen
- Hach
- Intertek Group PLC
- Kymos S.L.
- Lucideon Limited
- Merck KGaA
- ProPharma Group
- QPharma Inc.
- SGS SA
- Shimadzu Corporation
- Suez
- Teledyne Tekmar
- Waters Corporation.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7c1xct
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005822/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.