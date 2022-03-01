The Worldwide POS Restaurant Management Systems Industry is Expected to Reach $18.2 Billion by 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "POS Restaurant Management Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for POS Restaurant Management Systems estimated at US$11.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period.

Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.8% CAGR to reach US$8.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 10.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 36.3% share of the global POS Restaurant Management Systems market. With contactless payments and mobile wallets like Google Pay and Apple Pay increasing in popularity, mPOS systems are also better equipped to accommodate those customers who simply wish to tap or dip their phone to pay. Some mPOS software vendors also provide optional hand-held docking stations called sleds that enable the mobile device to read barcodes and print receipts.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2026

The POS Restaurant Management Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 23.65% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 11.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.1% and 8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

