The Worldwide POS Restaurant Management Systems Industry is Expected to Reach $18.2 Billion by 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "POS Restaurant Management Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for POS Restaurant Management Systems estimated at US$11.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period.
Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.8% CAGR to reach US$8.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 10.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 36.3% share of the global POS Restaurant Management Systems market. With contactless payments and mobile wallets like Google Pay and Apple Pay increasing in popularity, mPOS systems are also better equipped to accommodate those customers who simply wish to tap or dip their phone to pay. Some mPOS software vendors also provide optional hand-held docking stations called sleds that enable the mobile device to read barcodes and print receipts.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2026
The POS Restaurant Management Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 23.65% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 11.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.1% and 8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 47 Featured) -
- AccuPOS Point of Sale
- BIM POS
- Clover Network, Inc.
- EPOS Now Ltd.
- eZee Technosys Pvt. Ltd.
- Focus POS, Inc.
- FoodZaps Technology Pte Ltd
- Fujitsu America, Inc.
- Heartland Payment Systems
- Ingenico Group
- Intel Corp.
- Lavu
- NCR Corporation
- Oracle Corp
- PAR Technology Corporation
- PAX Technology
- POSist Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
- Revel Systems Inc
- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
- Shift4 Payments, LLC
- ShopKeep
- SilverWare POS
- SoftTouch POS
- Toast, Inc.
- Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions
- TouchBistro Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- POS Restaurant Management Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Year 2020 Has Been a Year of Astounding Disruption & Unbelievable Transformation
- COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
- The First Vaccines Are Here! Will It Change the Existing Economic Realities? & Is it Really the Silver Bullet We Were Waiting For?
- How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the Pandemic Will End: COVID-19 Vaccines In Millions of Annual Doses For Years 2020 Through 2025
- How the Food Service, Hotels & Hospitality Industries Are Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?
- What is a POS System? Definition, Scope, Types & Its Significance in the Retail Industry
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- POS Solutions With Table Management Systems Rises in Popularity
- COVID-19 Induced Accelerated Rise of Cloud Kitchens Drives Demand for Restaurant POS Systems
- Innovations in Restaurant Technology Spur Development of Next-Generation Restaurant POS Systems
- Growing Use of Mobile POS Solutions for Tableside Ordering and Payments
- Rising Affordability and Convenience Factor to Spur Adoption of Mobile POS Solutions Globally: Global Mobile POS Payments: Total Transaction Value (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
- Total Number of Mobile POS Users (In Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
- Rise in Contactless Payments Highlights Demand for EMV Compliant POS Systems
- Rise of Blockchain in Restaurant POS Systems, a Megatrend of Note
- Incorporation of AI in POS Systems Rises in Popularity
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
