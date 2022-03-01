Zenoss Announces Keynote for GalaxZ22: Principal Analyst Carlos Casanova

Industry Luminary to Speak on the State of AIOps at Annual User Conference

Zenoss Inc., the leader in AI-driven full-stack monitoring, today announced Carlos Casanova, principal analyst at Forrester, as a keynote speaker for GalaxZ22, the one-day virtual conference to be held May 19.

Casanova is an internationally recognized speaker, IT solutions architect, leadership advisor, and the co-author of "The CMDB Imperative." He has decades of hands-on experience guiding CIOs and senior leadership to architect more effective IT operations strategies, maximize infrastructure investments, and deliver positive business outcomes.

As principal analyst at Forrester, Casanova serves technology architecture and delivery professionals. His research includes artificial intelligence for IT operations, digital experience monitoring, application performance monitoring, infrastructure monitoring, and cloud monitoring. His strong background in broad operational and risk management disciplines gives him a unique ability to provide deep, context-based guidance.

Casanova has been delivering positive business outcomes and leading technology-based change since 1990. He began his career as a hardware design engineer for a real-time live image processing firm before co-founding an object-oriented analysis and design consultancy servicing Fortune 100 organizations. He then joined MetLife as a director of IT, where he led initiatives in areas such as ITIL, ITSM, service asset and configuration management, enterprise architecture, portfolio management, IT risk management, business continuity, disaster recovery, IT security, and large-scale project management.

After 12 years with MetLife, he founded Casanova Advisory Services, an executive advisory consultancy. For 13 years before joining Forrester, he advised executives and senior leaders across the globe in strategy and operations, with the sole focus on ensuring their initiatives delivered successful business outcomes.

"Every year at GalaxZ, we have the opportunity to hear from world-renowned brands, visionaries and technologists," said Greg Stock, chairman and CEO of Zenoss. "Carlos has tremendous experience and perspective, and we're confident he will be a shining star in a conference packed full of amazing speakers."

Designed for newcomers as well as the most advanced professionals, GalaxZ22 will facilitate attendee collaboration to address the increasing challenges of modern IT environments and showcase customers who have developed elegant solutions that solve complex problems.

About Zenoss

