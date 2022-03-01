Kingston FURY Releases DDR5 SODIMMs

- Small Form Factor, Mighty Performance
- Intel XMP 3.0 Certified Kit Capacities Up To 64GB
Kingston FURY, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, announces the release of Kingston FURY™ Impact DDR5 SODIMMs. Perfect for the gamer or PC enthusiast who want the latest cutting-edge performance from their laptop or small form factor machine.
Kingston FURY Impact DDR5 SODIMMs bring mighty performance in a small form factor. (Photo: Business Wire)
Kingston FURY Impact DDR5 is fifty percent faster than DDR4 to provide a boost in gaming, rendering, and multitasking, while its low power consumption and increased efficiency keeps your system cool at 1.1V. Available in Intel® XMP 3.0 Certified SODIMM kit capacities up to 64GB, Kingston FURY Impact DDR5 packs all the enhanced features of DDR5 into a slim, compact form factor. With innovative Plug N Play1 overclocking technology and on-die ECC, it automatically supports 4800MT/s2 at lower latencies than standard DDR5-4800. Thus, improving system performance without having to enable a profile and maintains data integrity while hitting extreme speeds.
"We're thrilled to be expanding our line of high-performance DDR5 memory with Kingston FURY Impact DDR5 SODIMMs," said Kristy Ernt, DRAM business manager, Kingston. "Gamers and content creators can now experience the power of DDR5 on both desktops and laptops."
Kingston FURY Impact DDR5 is available in single modules up to 32GB and kits of 2 up to 64GB and backed by a limited lifetime warranty and over 30 years of expertise.
For more information visit kingston.com/gaming.
Kingston FURY Impact DDR5 Features and Specifications
- Mighty DDR5 SODIMM Performance: 50% faster than DDR4 for a boost in gaming, rendering, and multitasking.
- Plug N Play Automatic Overclocking Functionality1: Kingston FURY Impact DDR5 automatically overclocks to the highest listed speed.
- Intel® XMP 3.0 Certified: Maximize memory performance with advanced pre-optimized timings, speed and voltage for overclocking.
- Lower Power Consumption, Increased Efficiency: Keep your system cool and efficient with Impact DDR5's low 1.1V power draw.
- Improved Stability with On-Die ECC: Maintain data integrity while hitting overclocking speeds.
-
Capacities:
- Singles: 8GB, 16GB, 32GB
- Kit of 2: 16GB, 32GB, 64GB
- Frequencies1 2: 4800MT/s
- Latencies: CL38
- Voltage: 1.1V
- Operating Temperature: 0°C to 85°C
- Dimensions: 69.6mm x 30mm
1 Kingston FURY Plug N Play memory will run in DDR5 systems up to the speed allowed by the manufacturer's system BIOS. PnP cannot increase the system memory speed faster than is allowed by the manufacturer's BIOS. Kingston FURY Plug N Play DDR5 products support XMP 3.0 specifications so overclocking can also be achieved by enabling the built-in XMP Profile.
2 Learn more about megatransfers per second - MT/s denotes megatransfers (million transfers) per second and represents the effective data rate (speed) of DDR (Double Data Rate) SDRAM memory in computing. A DDR SDRAM memory module transfers data on the rise and fall of every clock cycle (1 Hz).
Ex: DDR4-3200 (PC4-3200)
Clock Rate: 1600MHz
Data Rate: 3200MT/s
Bandwidth: 25,600 MB/s (25.6 GB/s)
