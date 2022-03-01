American Express Global Business Travel Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings and 2022 Investor Day Dates

Company to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results on March 7, 2022

Investor Day to be Hosted on April 12, 2022 at the New York Stock Exchange

American Express Global Business Travel ("Amex GBT" or the "Company"), the world's leading B2B travel platform, today announced dates for its upcoming quarterly release and Investor Day.

Earnings Release and Call

Amex GBT will issue its fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings release before market open on Monday, March 7, 2022. The Company plans to post a pre-recorded earnings conference call webcast to its website at 9:00 am ET. The webcast will be accessible by visiting the Investor Relations section of Amex GBT's website at www.investors.amexglobalbusinesstravel.com

April Investor Day

Separately, the Company will hold an Investor Day event on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 beginning at 8:45 am ET. Members of the Amex GBT management team will discuss the Company's performance, strategy and outlook. Speakers will include:

Chief Executive Officer: Paul Abbott

Chief Financial Officer: Martine Gerow

Executive Vice President, Product and Strategy: Evan Konwiser

Chief Revenue Officer: Michael Qualantone

Chief Commercial Officer: Drew Crawley

President of Egencia: Mark Hollyhead

The event will be held at the New York Stock Exchange. Additionally, a live webcast of the Investor Day presentations, along with supporting materials will be available on the day of the event on Amex GBT's website at www.investors.amexglobalbusinesstravel.com

A replay of the webcast and associated presentation materials will be available on its Investor Relations website following the event.

In December, Amex GBT entered into a business combination agreement with Apollo Strategic Growth Capital APSG in a transaction that would result in Amex GBT being listed on the NYSE. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

About American Express Global Business Travel

American Express Global Business Travel is the world's leading B2B travel platform, providing software and services to manage travel, expenses, and meetings & events for companies of all sizes. We have built the most valuable marketplace in B2B travel to deliver unrivalled choice, value and experiences. With travel professionals in more than 140 countries, our customers and travelers enjoy the powerful backing of American Express Global Business Travel.

Visit amexglobalbusinesstravel.com for more information about Amex GBT. Follow @amexgbt on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005439/en/