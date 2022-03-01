American Express Global Business Travel Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings and 2022 Investor Day Dates

Company to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results on March 7, 2022
Investor Day to be Hosted on April 12, 2022 at the New York Stock Exchange
American Express Global Business Travel ("Amex GBT" or the "Company"), the world's leading B2B travel platform, today announced dates for its upcoming quarterly release and Investor Day.
Earnings Release and Call
Amex GBT will issue its fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings release before market open on Monday, March 7, 2022. The Company plans to post a pre-recorded earnings conference call webcast to its website at 9:00 am ET. The webcast will be accessible by visiting the Investor Relations section of Amex GBT's website at www.investors.amexglobalbusinesstravel.com
April Investor Day
Separately, the Company will hold an Investor Day event on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 beginning at 8:45 am ET. Members of the Amex GBT management team will discuss the Company's performance, strategy and outlook. Speakers will include:
- Chief Executive Officer: Paul Abbott
- Chief Financial Officer: Martine Gerow
- Executive Vice President, Product and Strategy: Evan Konwiser
- Chief Revenue Officer: Michael Qualantone
- Chief Commercial Officer: Drew Crawley
- President of Egencia: Mark Hollyhead
The event will be held at the New York Stock Exchange. Additionally, a live webcast of the Investor Day presentations, along with supporting materials will be available on the day of the event on Amex GBT's website at www.investors.amexglobalbusinesstravel.com
A replay of the webcast and associated presentation materials will be available on its Investor Relations website following the event.
In December, Amex GBT entered into a business combination agreement with Apollo Strategic Growth Capital APSG in a transaction that would result in Amex GBT being listed on the NYSE. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
About American Express Global Business Travel
American Express Global Business Travel is the world's leading B2B travel platform, providing software and services to manage travel, expenses, and meetings & events for companies of all sizes. We have built the most valuable marketplace in B2B travel to deliver unrivalled choice, value and experiences. With travel professionals in more than 140 countries, our customers and travelers enjoy the powerful backing of American Express Global Business Travel.
Visit amexglobalbusinesstravel.com for more information about Amex GBT. Follow @amexgbt on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005439/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.