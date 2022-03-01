Pure Grit BBQ is Aiming to Take a Bite out of the More Than $17 Billion Vegan Fast Food Market, Opening Its First Location in the Big Apple May 2022

Pure Grit Hospitality Group, owner of Pure Grit BBQ, the vegan fast casual brand that has been selling its BBQ essentials since 2020, announced today that it has received an angel investment from Robert Devine. Pure Grit founder and CEO Kerry Fitzmaurice has retained a significant stake in the company and will continue to lead it through the next phase of growth.

Pure Grit BBQ was born in Austin, TX from the simple idea that everyone deserves delicious BBQ. Lifelong vegetarian and seasoned marketer Kerry Fitzmaurice couldn't find vegan options at the local BBQ joints and had an aha moment when she realized that others must feel the same way. She teamed up with colleague Jenny Mauric to develop an inclusive plant-based BBQ concept. They spent the first year of development honing the brand, working with pit masters and vegan chefs to bring the best of both worlds to plant-based BBQ. Testing recipes and sauces, sides and smoked mains, from tastings to pop-ups, they perfected their menu.

In the summer of 2021, they welcomed trained vegetarian chef and Hell's Kitchen contestant and top ten finalist Chef Emily Hersh to the team. Emily previously worked at famed NYC vegetarian restaurant Dirt Candy and will be moving back to NYC from her native San Antonio to helm the first location.

"Covid delayed our plans to open our first location by two years, but our dream was always to establish a fast casual restaurant and welcome everyone to enjoy our delicious BBQ," said Kerry Fitzmaurice. "Through our successful pop-ups in NYC, we know that there is a community of people passionate about BBQ and plant-based eating. People who love the taste, comradery and comfort of BBQ but were unable to participate until now."

The menu is loaded with BBQ staples like coleslaw, baked beans, potato salad and mac+cheese - all made vegan. Smoked mains include their signature Impossible Meatloaf, jackfruit ribs, pulled portobello mushrooms and house made sausage. Smoked veggie sides and salads round out the menu. All BBQ plates include their signature cornbread waffle, which is also available as a side, as a means to making the perfect sandwich, or even as a dessert. The craveable gluten-free menu appeals to both vegans and omnivores but, most importantly, to all lovers of BBQ.

"I invested in Pure Grit because I believe in the team and their mission. In today's conveyor belt approach to fast food, it is inspiring to see a fresh new option that has such a positive impact on culture, health, and the environment," said Robert Devine. Devine was an early investor in cannabis and recently sold Spark1, the company he founded in 2014.

Pure Grit BBQ will continue to sell their popular The BBQ Sauce and The Hot Stuff along with The Rub direct to consumers nationwide on their website, in their first NYC location and at specialty stores nationwide. Their products have been featured in The New York Times and Harper's Bazaar, as well as GOOP and The Beet.

Pure Grit Hospitality Group will use the cash infusion to not only open their flagship location in NYC, but also operationalize their concept for scale and rapid growth, as well as streamline and expand their Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) offerings. Sustainability is and will continue to be a core principle.

Pure Grit BBQ is 100% plant-based and gluten-free, BBQ For All.

