Pacific GeneTech Appoints Industry Veteran Dr. Edward Fryar as a Member of the Board

Pacific GeneTech (PGT) today announces the appointment of Dr. Edward Fryar, Jr. to PGT's Board of Directors. "We are very honored to have Dr. Fryar join our board. Ed brings to PGT decades of successful management, entrepreneurship and expertise in the poultry industry and his many years of academic research for the agriculture industry. He will also be very helpful to PGT as we build out our US presence in Northwest Arkansas," said Louis Bowen, Chairman of PGT.
Dr. Fryar was the founder and CEO of Ozark Mountain Poultry which he built into an industry leader in producing non-GMO poultry free of antibiotics and animal by-products. Prior to founding OMP, Dr. Fryar was a professor of Agricultural Economics at the University of Arkansas-Fayetteville. His areas of research were grain and poultry marketing and price risk management, and he has over 50 professional publications.
"Both my private industry experience and academic research made clear that innovation is vital to successful advancement in the ever-evolving food production market. The next-generation vaccines pioneered by Pacific GeneTech provide chicken farmers with a crucial tool to raise healthy animals without antibiotics and to strengthen the integrity of our food supply. I look forward to joining a distinguished team of experts," said Dr. Fryar.
Dr. Fryar serves on the Board of Trustees for the University of Arkansas System and has served on the Council of Economic Advisors for the Governors of Arkansas since 1983. He served on the Agribusiness Council for the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis and on the Board of Directors of the National Chicken Council.
About Pacific GeneTech
Pacific GeneTech (www.pacificgenetech.com) develops and commercializes next-generation vaccines and biologics for unmet needs in food safety and animal health. PGT's proprietary "Aegis" vaccine platform combines cross-protective antigens and immunopotentiators in PGT vectors for broad spectrum protection against multiple strains and species of infectious diseases. PGT's "Hercules" adjuvant/delivery system provides enhanced efficacy of inactivated and DNA vaccines.
PGT has out-licensed its leading poultry vaccines addressing economically important gastro-intestinal pathogens and is developing new vaccines for other pathogens in swine and ruminants. PGT has out-licensed its adjuvant for use in third-party vaccines and is developing broad applications for its adjuvant/delivery system.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005595/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.