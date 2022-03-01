Pacific GeneTech Appoints Industry Veteran Dr. Edward Fryar as a Member of the Board

Pacific GeneTech (PGT) today announces the appointment of Dr. Edward Fryar, Jr. to PGT's Board of Directors. "We are very honored to have Dr. Fryar join our board. Ed brings to PGT decades of successful management, entrepreneurship and expertise in the poultry industry and his many years of academic research for the agriculture industry. He will also be very helpful to PGT as we build out our US presence in Northwest Arkansas," said Louis Bowen, Chairman of PGT.

Dr. Fryar was the founder and CEO of Ozark Mountain Poultry which he built into an industry leader in producing non-GMO poultry free of antibiotics and animal by-products. Prior to founding OMP, Dr. Fryar was a professor of Agricultural Economics at the University of Arkansas-Fayetteville. His areas of research were grain and poultry marketing and price risk management, and he has over 50 professional publications.

"Both my private industry experience and academic research made clear that innovation is vital to successful advancement in the ever-evolving food production market. The next-generation vaccines pioneered by Pacific GeneTech provide chicken farmers with a crucial tool to raise healthy animals without antibiotics and to strengthen the integrity of our food supply. I look forward to joining a distinguished team of experts," said Dr. Fryar.

Dr. Fryar serves on the Board of Trustees for the University of Arkansas System and has served on the Council of Economic Advisors for the Governors of Arkansas since 1983. He served on the Agribusiness Council for the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis and on the Board of Directors of the National Chicken Council.

About Pacific GeneTech

​Pacific GeneTech (www.pacificgenetech.com) develops and commercializes next-generation vaccines and biologics for unmet needs in food safety and animal health. PGT's proprietary "Aegis" vaccine platform combines cross-protective antigens and immunopotentiators in PGT vectors for broad spectrum protection against multiple strains and species of infectious diseases. PGT's "Hercules" adjuvant/delivery system provides enhanced efficacy of inactivated and DNA vaccines.

PGT has out-licensed its leading poultry vaccines addressing economically important gastro-intestinal pathogens and is developing new vaccines for other pathogens in swine and ruminants. PGT has out-licensed its adjuvant for use in third-party vaccines and is developing broad applications for its adjuvant/delivery system.

