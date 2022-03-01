Upland Altify Named in New Tech Report for Account-Based Sales Technologies

Account-based selling can increase pipeline value, win rates, and forecast accuracy

Upland Software, Inc. UPLD has been named in Forrester's New Tech: Account-Based Sales Technologies, Q1 2022 report which provides an overview of account-based selling technologies. Upland Altify's strategic account planning software was one of 19 vendors included, and only one of seven late-stage technology providers recognized in the report.

"As a leader in the account planning technology space for over 15 years, we have partnered with global enterprises such as Salesforce, Lumen, UnitedHealth Group, and many others to enable the skillset, mindset, and toolset for account-based selling in their organizations," said Patrick Morrissey, SVP and GM at Upland. "We're proud to be recognized by Forrester among solutions that help enterprises find the white space and unlock new pipeline to grow business in their strategic accounts."

The vendors were evaluated and differentiated based on the following three weighted criteria - top ranked competitors, company tenure, and full-time employees. From there, Forrester scored vendors against all criteria using progressive point values across maturity stages and divided them into three final groups of Late-Stage, Growth-Stage, and Early-Stage vendors.

Altify delivers Account Planning software natively in Salesforce, combining innovative technology with expert strategy and methodology. Altify helps reveal complex relationships, identifies white space, supports opportunity planning efforts, defines repeatable sales processes, and coordinates collaboration across sales, marketing, customer success and the extended revenue team to make it easier to identify, win, and retain business.

About Upland Software

Upland helps global businesses accelerate digital transformation with a powerful cloud software library that provides choice, flexibility, and value. Our growing library of products delivers the "last mile" plug-in processes, reporting, and job specific workflows that major cloud platforms and homegrown systems don't provide. We focus on specific business challenges and support every corner of the organization, operating at scale and delivering quick time to value for our 1,700+ enterprise customers. To learn more, visit www.uplandsoftware.com.

