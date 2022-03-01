Upland Altify Named in New Tech Report for Account-Based Sales Technologies

Account-based selling can increase pipeline value, win rates, and forecast accuracy
Upland Software, Inc. UPLD has been named in Forrester's New Tech: Account-Based Sales Technologies, Q1 2022 report which provides an overview of account-based selling technologies. Upland Altify's strategic account planning software was one of 19 vendors included, and only one of seven late-stage technology providers recognized in the report.
"As a leader in the account planning technology space for over 15 years, we have partnered with global enterprises such as Salesforce, Lumen, UnitedHealth Group, and many others to enable the skillset, mindset, and toolset for account-based selling in their organizations," said Patrick Morrissey, SVP and GM at Upland. "We're proud to be recognized by Forrester among solutions that help enterprises find the white space and unlock new pipeline to grow business in their strategic accounts."
The vendors were evaluated and differentiated based on the following three weighted criteria - top ranked competitors, company tenure, and full-time employees. From there, Forrester scored vendors against all criteria using progressive point values across maturity stages and divided them into three final groups of Late-Stage, Growth-Stage, and Early-Stage vendors.
Altify delivers Account Planning software natively in Salesforce, combining innovative technology with expert strategy and methodology. Altify helps reveal complex relationships, identifies white space, supports opportunity planning efforts, defines repeatable sales processes, and coordinates collaboration across sales, marketing, customer success and the extended revenue team to make it easier to identify, win, and retain business.
For more information on Altify please visit: https://uplandsoftware.com/altify/.
To view the Now Tech: Account-Based Sales Technologies Report, Q1 2022, visit Forrester.com.
About Upland Software
Upland helps global businesses accelerate digital transformation with a powerful cloud software library that provides choice, flexibility, and value. Our growing library of products delivers the "last mile" plug-in processes, reporting, and job specific workflows that major cloud platforms and homegrown systems don't provide. We focus on specific business challenges and support every corner of the organization, operating at scale and delivering quick time to value for our 1,700+ enterprise customers. To learn more, visit www.uplandsoftware.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005258/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.