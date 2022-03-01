Conti Federal Completes Remedial Construction Project for New York Residents

302 homes connected to new clean water system

Conti Federal Services, a leading U.S. government construction and engineering firm specializing in complex critical infrastructure, disaster response and recovery, and environmental remediation projects, announced the completion of its Hopewell Junction, New York, water remediation project, awarded in 2017 by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Kansas City District, and the Environmental Protection Agency.

The project involved connecting more than 300 residences to the municipal water system in Hopewell Junction after a plume of volatile organic compound (VOC) contaminated groundwater was identified emanating from the Hopewell precision Superfund Site by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The project provided an alternative water supply to area residences with private drinking water wells that were affected by the contaminated groundwater. Project construction included the installation of over nine miles of 12-inch and 8-inch ductile iron pipe connected to an elaborate 200-gallon-per-minute pump station designed to push water through the system. Also included were a two-story meter vault/chlorination station and a 310,000-gallon prestressed concrete water storage tank that was cast in place. Over 46,000 linear feet of HDPE service lines ranging from 1.25 inches to four inches were connected from the main lines to the individual residences and businesses.

The scope also included the disconnection of the individual well lines and the connection into each residence or business. Conti Federal communicated and coordinated with each property owner to determine the entry point of the new water service line and the connection to the existing plumbing system. The majority of this work was done during the COVID-19 pandemic. Conti Federal worked within all required guidelines established by New York State and the Federal Government during this time.

The final phase of the overall project involved the decommissioning of contaminated residential wells to avoid future use. Conti Federal assessed the well abandonment work being completed and found opportunities to increase the rate of well closures per day by almost eight times through the use of their Warrior Lean™ construction management system. At project completion, 302 homes were successfully connected to city water and all private drinking water wells were successfully decommissioned.

"Access to clean water is key to community survival, and we are honored to be a part of ensuring a safe water supply in the area for years to come," said Andy Weber, Conti Federal Project Manager. "By working collaboratively with USACE, the town and our trade partners involved in the project, we were able to meet all goals within budget to serve the critical needs of Hopewell Junction's citizens."

Conti Federal has completed several similar residential remediation projects in partnership with USACE, including a clean water supply project for the Mohonk Road Industrial Plant Superfund Site, the development of a hydraulic barrier slurry wall system for the Imperial Oil Superfund Site, and the remediation of radioactive contamination from around and under homes in Camden, NJ.

About Conti Federal

Conti Federal Services is a leading global construction and engineering company with roots dating back 115 years. The company has delivered some of the most demanding projects for the U.S. federal government, on time and on budget. Conti Federal specializes in disaster preparedness and recovery, classified and secure construction, critical infrastructure and environmental remediation. Conti Federal is dedicated to ensuring clients meet mission success while committing to their core values of safety, integrity, and compliance.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005239/en/