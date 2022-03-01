Aderant's Josiah Chaves Promoted to Vice President of Cloud Products

Cloud Technology Expert Tapped to Drive Growth as Focus on Cloud-based Solutions Intensifies

Aderant®, a leading global business management software provider for law firms, has named Josiah Chaves as Vice President of Cloud Products, slated to drive the company's cloud-first strategy and its ability to deliver more value to customers.

As Vice President, Chaves will lead the strategy and development roadmap for Aderant's suite of cloud-based products, including Expert Sierra for practice management, BillBlast for eBilling, iTimekeep for time entry and billing compliance, and OCG Live to manage client-defined guidelines. A critical aspect of Chaves's role will be to identify and develop new cloud-based product offerings that further enable back-office optimization and front-office efficiencies.

Throughout his seven-year tenure at Aderant, Chaves has successfully advanced various facets of the organization including sales enablement, operations, and training. In his most recent position as the Senior Director of Expert Sierra, Chaves was responsible for bringing a cloud-based SaaS deployment of Aderant's Expert practice management system to market. Since its initial launch, Expert Sierra has expanded into a global market leader in the legal industry, and currently hosts over 80 law firms on the platform. Not only do Expert Sierra customers vary in size, scale, location and practice type, they are also a mix of firms new to Aderant and those who have chosen to take their on-premise Expert product to the cloud.

Aderant has expanded its leadership team with substantial talent and experience over the past year, both by promoting from within as well as hiring from other leading technology organizations. Chris Cartrett succeeded Deane Price as CEO on January 1, 2022, after several executive promotions and appointments, including Rafi Shure as Chief Operating Officer, George Seymour as Chief Revenue Officer in September of 2021, and Jairam Padmanabhan as Chief Product Officer in February of 2021.

"I am thrilled to have Josiah leading these efforts. He is the perfect person to lead our growing suite of cloud technology solutions for law firms," said Cartrett. "Aderant's cloud products enable our customers to drive innovation within their firms and future proof their business. Josiah has been extremely successful while at Aderant helping firms make the move to the cloud and has been invaluable in the development and execution of Aderant's overall cloud strategy. This move puts our company in a great position to push the industry forward while becoming a stronger partner to our clients."

Chaves remarked, "Delivering on Aderant's cloud-first strategy is my number one priority. Enhancing our existing cloud solutions and retrofitting on-premise technology for the cloud will prime Aderant to become the leading cloud technology provider in the legal space."

Aderant is growing fast

About Aderant®

Aderant is a global industry leader which provides comprehensive business management software for law firms and other professional services organizations. The company's popular technology brands include Aderant Expert/Expert Sierra for practice management, Handshake and Drive for knowledge management, iTimekeep, OCG Live & Thrive for timekeeping and compliance, BillBlast for eBilling, CompuLaw for docketing and calendaring, and Expert Case for legal case management. Aderant operates as a unit of Roper Technologies ((ROP), a constituent of the S&P 500 ®, Fortune 500 ®, and the Russell 1000 ® indices. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and has several other offices across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit Aderant.com, email info@aderant.com, or follow the company on Twitter @Aderant or LinkedIn.

