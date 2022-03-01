HealthShare Exchange Among First Organizations to Earn Validated Data Stream Designation in NCQA Data Aggregator Validation Program

Program Helps Ensure Validity of Clinical Data Used for Quality Reporting and Other Initiatives

HealthShare Exchange (HSX), an industry leader in data sharing to support care management, quality improvement and population health for the Philadelphia, Pa., New Jersey and Delaware healthcare community, today announced that it has earned the Validated Data Stream designation in the National Committee for Quality Assurance's (NCQA) Data Aggregator Validation Program. This newly launched program is designed to help organizations save time and money as part of the Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) reporting process.

The NCQA Data Aggregator Validation program evaluates the ingestion, transformation and output of clinical data to support data integrity. This gives health plans, government entities and care delivery organizations confidence in the validity of the clinical data they are using for quality reporting, value-based contracting, closing gaps in care and other initiatives. HSX is among the first organizations nationally to achieve this new certification.

"At HSX, we're always striving to make the data we manage more valuable to the whole HSX community. This new program will help both payers and providers document better results in their value-based care arrangements and save resources for all parties engaged in measuring healthcare quality," said Bill Marella, Vice President, Value Based Care and Data Analytics at HealthShare Exchange. "We are committed to supporting our members in every facet of their business, and participation in the NCQA Data Aggregator Validation program demonstrates that dedication."

NCQA's Data Aggregator Validation program is part of a broader organizational initiative to help make quality measurement easier, more trusted and more relevant. The data streams validated through this program can be used by healthcare organizations as standard supplemental data in HEDIS reporting, eliminating the need for primary source verification during HEDIS audit processes and saving time and money for both providers and health plans.

"NCQA's Data Aggregator Validation program helps identify clinical data that can be trusted and sets a high bar for how the data are managed," said NCQA President, Margaret E. O'Kane. "We are excited that organizations like HSX are working to improve trust in clinical data and help ensure the data's accuracy and broader usability."

To learn more about the services that HSX offers, visit https://healthshareexchange.org/all-available-services.

About HealthShare Exchange

HealthShare Exchange (HSX) is a nonprofit community-directed organization that gathers and makes electronic patient health information available securely at the point of care throughout the Greater Philadelphia/Delaware Valley area's healthcare ecosystem. HSX links disparate electronic medical record (EMR) systems of hospitals, health systems and healthcare stakeholders across the continuum of care along with the clinical data of healthcare insurers for Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. HSX services deliver real-time clinical information to our members, including a patient's medical history as well as notifications to enable improved outcomes, care coordination and more cost-effective care for over 12 million patients. HSX is a HITRUST certified organization, a PA P3N certified Health Information Organization (HIO), a State of NJ Trusted Data Sharing Organization (TDSO) and is part of the national eHealth Exchange. For more information, visit https://www.healthshareexchange.org/ or follow us on Twitter (@HealthShareExch) and LinkedIn.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA Accredits and Certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make informed health care choices. NCQA can also be found at Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/ and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa. HEDIS® is a registered trademark of the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).

