Roundabout Theatre Company Completes Successful Broadway Fall Season With Secure, Contactless Digital Ticketing From True Tickets

True Tickets completed its first fall season on Broadway, delivering more than 22,000 blockchain-enabled, secure, contactless digital tickets for Roundabout Theatre Company. Roundabout is the first Broadway client to use the True Tickets service, demonstrating the real-world success of digital ticketing for both the venue and patrons.

Roundabout delivered digital tickets to both subscribers and single-ticket buyers for Trouble in Mind and Caroline, or Change. Using the True Tickets service, 47% of single-ticket buyers booking with Roundabout in advance opted for digital delivery — more than any other option and replacing print-at-home as the predominant delivery method. Ticket holders who chose digital delivery through True Tickets attended their performance at a higher rate than patrons who chose to have their tickets mailed or delivered as printable PDFs.

Roundabout saw immediate improvements to its operations. Compared with single-ticket purchases in the 2019-2020 season, other methods of ticket delivery plummeted: Will call dropped by 19%, print-at-home dropped by 64%, and mail dropped by 81%. The contactless service allowed Roundabout to protect the health and safety of its employees and customers as it reopened.

"The data tells the story. Our audiences have overwhelmingly adapted to the experience of digital tickets. True Tickets allowed us to streamline our operations while promising to provide significantly more insights into who is attending our performances," said Gabe Johnson, Director of Sales and Analytics at Roundabout. "True Tickets has been a seamless addition to the customer experience and has enabled us to take a big leap toward making ticketing a more strategic function. Moving forward, we can better understand and engage our audiences, explore the benefits and potential applications with additional distribution channels, and ultimately create an even better experience for patrons."

Roundabout's first season using the True Tickets service proved the benefits to both patrons and the venue, and now it can begin to explore and realize the broader benefits of secure digital ticketing. True Tickets, as part of its partnership with Logitix, will begin exploring with Roundabout ways to build on those benefits by combining the controlled distribution of digital ticketing with pricing optimization and real-time distribution to create a new offering for the broader market, to include secondary marketplaces.

"This first fall Broadway season at Roundabout shows our service works at scale in the most challenging of environments. It also illustrates the quantifiable benefits our service provides to clients today as well as the massive future potential it possesses," said Matt Zarracina, CEO of True Tickets. "Roundabout now has more control over how its tickets are sold, more insight into who's using those tickets, and more opportunities to leverage technology to build relationships with its patrons and partners. These tangible results show how any venue — on Broadway, in sports, in music, and beyond — can take advantage of secure, contactless digital ticketing today."

The True Tickets service integrates with Roundabout's Tessitura CRM system through APIs without having to rip and replace any of the venue's existing infrastructure. The blockchain component of the service demystifies ownership and the transaction history of each ticket, while the True Tickets service presents an intuitive and elegant experience for patrons.

About True Tickets

True Tickets is a secure contactless digital ticketing service that can be tailored to a venue's specific needs. Whether through its IBM blockchain-enabled service built with secondary market distribution in mind or its single-channel delivery service, True Tickets' business-to-business solution easily integrates with existing ticketing platforms without replacing existing infrastructure. The True Tickets service empowers venues across arts, entertainment, and more to better govern how mobile tickets are transacted, reclaiming control of their tickets from the secondary market so they can more effectively manage their patrons' experience.

Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO) celebrates the power of theatre by spotlighting classics from the past, cultivating new works of the present and educating minds for the future. A not-for-profit company, Roundabout fulfills that mission by producing familiar and lesser-known plays and musicals; discovering and supporting talented playwrights; reducing the barriers that can inhibit theatregoing; collaborating with a diverse team of artists; building educational experiences; and archiving over five decades of production history. Founded in 1965, Roundabout presents this work on its five stages and across the country through national tours. Since moving to Broadway more than 25 years ago, Roundabout productions have received 232 Tony nominations, 222 Drama Desk nominations and 257 Outer Critics Circle nominations. More information on Roundabout's mission, history and variety of programs can be found by visiting roundabouttheatre.org.

For additional information, please visit True-Tickets.com or follow True Tickets on Twitter or LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005216/en/