Kite Hill PR Launches "Tech for Good" Pitch Off for Mission-Driven Startups

Kite Hill PR, a woman-owned, award-winning, agile tech PR and B2B communications agency, today announced its inaugural "Tech For Good" pitch off for purpose-driven, pro-social technology companies.

Having launched recent ESG and green tech client initiatives, Kite Hill PR continues to grow its purpose-driven communications services. Kite Hill PR brings a performance history of award-winning work for clients in areas such as clean energy, mobility and logistics, as well as enterprise technology.

Kite Hill PR is accepting applications through the submission form on its website until March 31, 2022. To qualify, applicants must be BIPOC/woman/LGTBQIA+-led, U.S.-based, have closed a Seed or Series A fundraising round, and fall within the ESG, Green Tech, Clean Tech, and/or Social Good / Social Justice categories. Submissions will be reviewed by a panel of judges against three key pillars: Impact, Innovation and Scalability.

Kite Hill PR will provide a bespoke, comprehensive three-month PR program encompassing the development of earned media and thought leadership strategies that are designed to support the winning startup's mission as well as drive business growth.

"Tech for Good builds upon our team's commitment to provide the best-in-class PR counsel and mentorship to businesses that share our vision, but may not be ready for an in-house PR function or outside agency," said Tiffany Guarnaccia, CEO and founder, Kite Hill PR. "As a leading agency in our category, we understand that purposeful storytelling is an integral component of a company's foundation and we are perfectly positioned to share our expertise in the development and execution of authentic, purpose-driven strategies to take the winning company to the next level."

For more information and to apply please visit kitehillpr.com/tech-for-good. For questions or comments, please contact TechForGood@KiteHillPR.com.

About Kite Hill PR

Based in New York City with team members in the UK and across North America, Kite Hill PR is a leading B2B communications and tech PR agency specializing in connecting enterprise technology, media and advertising businesses with key stakeholders. The company's winning approach combines thought leadership, strategy and media relations to drive clients' businesses forward. Kite Hill PR has been recognized as a "Top PR Agency in the US" by Forbes, as one of the "Top Specialist PR Agencies" by the New York Observer and as a "Top Place to Work in PR" by PR News.

