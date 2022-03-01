Steve Harvey and Gamestar+ Launch First Streaming Board Game Platform

Gamestar+, the world's first interactive streaming board game platform, has announced that they have secured the exclusive rights to some of America's most prominent titles across gaming, film and television, the first of which includes Family Feud, Jeopardy!, Deal or No Deal, and Scene It? Gamestar+ will also feature the most popular celebrity game show hosts, including Steve Harvey, Mario Lopez, and Ken Jennings.

Gamestar+ is a pioneer in the nascent Streaming Games on Demand (SGOD) platform. The Gamestar+ platform takes the convenience of streaming, the magic of Hollywood, and delivers the social experience of board games – and delivers this all in one place. In the same way that streaming forever changed how people watch movies and TV programs, Gamestar+ is revolutionizing game night. This product will combine a physical board game with an interactive streaming component.

"With the launch of Gamestar+, we are bringing much needed innovation to the board game category that hasn't changed since we reinvented the Social Experience with an Interactive DVD over 20 years ago," Shane Yeend, CEO of Gamestar+.

"With Gamestar, we saw an opportunity to take what we have learned from popular streaming services and apply it to family game night," explained Todd Young, COO of Gamestar+.

Gamestar+ has secured content from Sony, Paramount Global, Fremantle, MGA Entertainment, Disney and more to bring forth an unforgettable immersive experience for players of all ages.

Gamestar+'s next generation of streaming game content is designed for the whole family to enjoy together, catering to modern consumer expectations and delivering an exceptional social experience at home, at work, or on the go.

"I am so excited that we will be able to open up Family Feud and many other titles to people who are not able to become contestants on our show," remarked Steve Harvey, Family Feud host and Gamestar+ co-founder.

Consumers can purchase Family Feud first through Target online and via its retail outlets on March 1st at the price of $19.99.

