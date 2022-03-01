EJBCA Enterprise Achieves CSfC Status

The United States Federal Government Approves Enterprise-Grade PKI as Part of its Commercial Solutions for Classified Program

Keyfactor, the machine and IoT identity platform for modern enterprises, today announced that EJBCA Enterprise has received Commercial Solutions for Classified Program (CSfC) status. This achievement comes at the heels of EJBCA's recent Common Criteria certification compliant with the Protection Profile for Certification Authorities, a Collaborative Protection Profiles (cPP) approved by the National Information Association Partnership (NIAP.) Together, these certifications confirm that EJBCA software meets security and compliance requirements across the U.S. federal market.

Managed by the National Security Agency, the CSfC program is a cybersecurity strategy that delivers efficient security solutions to ensure the adequate protection of classified data across a variety of applications. Typical CSfC clients include the Department of Defense, the Intelligence Community, Military Services and other federal agencies. These stakeholders leverage the CSfC index as a way to quickly, efficiently and securely select technology for their designated needs.

"U.S. Government customers require the utmost level of security and risk assurance when deploying commercial hardware and software technologies," said Jordan Rackie, CEO, Keyfactor. "With this newly acquired status, EJBCA Enterprise will help federal agencies in search of solutions to secure all forms of critical communication." Keyfactor is committed to supporting the ongoing requirements necessary to support agencies as they look to meet OMB-22-9 Zero Trust Requirements.

"EJBCA software was purpose-built to deliver the most powerful, flexible and resilient certification authority for enterprise, IoT, manufacturing and DevOps use cases," said Tomas Gustavsson, Chief PKI Officer, Keyfactor. "Achieving the highly coveted Commercial Solutions for Classified Program status is a testament to the resiliency of our product. Government agencies dealing with increasingly sensitive information can rest assured that their data is safe and compliant."

