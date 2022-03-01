Maryland Tech Council's Life Sciences Division Announces 2022 Bio Innovation Conference

Region's Top Life Sciences Forum Will be Held In-Person and Virtually October 3-4, 2022

The Maryland Tech Council (MTC), Maryland's largest technology and life sciences trade association, announced today that the 2022 Bio Innovation Conference will be held Monday, October 3 and Tuesday, October 4, 2022 in Montgomery County, Maryland. One year after hosting a record-breaking audience, the 2022 Bio Innovation Conference will feature in-person and virtual experiences for life science professionals across the BioCapital region, the United States, and around the globe.

Produced by the Maryland Life Sciences, a Division of the Maryland Tech Council, the Bio Innovation Conference is the region's premiere forum for professionals from industry, academia, and government to exchange ideas, make new professional connections and explore trends in this booming industry.

To sign up for conference updates–including the opening of registration and the lineup of keynote speakers and panels–visit the 2022 Bio Innovation Conference webpage. Various levels of sponsorship opportunities are available. Interested parties should contact Wendy Worm, Vice President of Marketing and Programs of the Maryland Tech Council, via the conference page.

Last year's highly successful Bio Innovation Conference boasted a sold out in-person audience, 10,000+ virtual attendees, 38 globally-recognized speakers, and 25 powerhouse panels, fireside chats, and networking sessions.

The Bio Innovation Conference is the only biotechnology conference in Maryland to feature the BIO One-on-One Partnering™ system, a virtual platform that simplifies the process of searching for, identifying, and meeting with potential partners and business development executives. The BIO One-on-One Partnering™ system will allow you to pre-schedule private, virtual, 30-minute meetings in meeting spaces at the conference, source potential partnerships with a senior-level audience, and communicate directly with management in life sciences fields.

"The Bio Innovation Conference is the premiere event in the region that connects and develops the life sciences community with both in-person and virtual experiences," said Marty Rosendale, CEO of the Maryland Tech Council. "We're excited to take the incredible momentum from our 2021 conference, which attracted a record-breaking audience, to stage an even more informative and engaging conference for our community in 2022."

