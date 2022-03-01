Metadata.io Raises $40M in Series B Funding to Create the First Automated Operating System for B2B Marketing

Metadata.io, the operating system for B2B marketers, announced a $40 million Series B funding round, led by Next47 and Resolute Ventures, with participation from a number of other SaaS founders and CEOs.

Metadata.io raises $40M in Series B funding

The new capital will allow Metadata to develop a new software category, while tripling down on its growth, and expanding its platform capabilities to meet its vision as the first operating system for B2B marketers.

Running paid campaigns creates too many technical, mundane, and repetitive tasks for B2B marketers to keep up with today.

Through AI and machine learning, Metadata frees B2B marketers from having to manually do these tasks so they can spend their time on the work that matters most: strategy, creativity, and experimentation.

B2B marketers use Metadata to automate these tasks, optimize their campaigns to revenue, and drastically scale their performance before needing more resources.

Metadata has experienced accelerated momentum:

Grew a staggering 711% YoY growth in the past 24 months

Added over 110 new customers in the last 12 months

Was awarded five patents for its technology and an ever-growing database of 1.5 billion business profiles, segmented by technographics, firmographics and buyer intent signals

Attracted nearly 2,000 live attendees and over 4,000 registrants to its first annual DEMAND conference

Has consistently been named a leader in customer satisfaction and "time to ROI" by LinkedIn and G2. The company has consistently received the highest G2 satisfaction scores of any of its category competitors, with 99% of users rating Metadata at 4 or 5 stars, and 92% saying they would recommend Metadata to other B2B marketers

"In 2021, the Metadata platform executed nearly $50 million of digital spend for over 150 customers across Facebook, LinkedIn, Google, Quora, and Display, resulting in over $130 million in marketing-sourced pipeline and over $2 billion of influenced pipeline," said Gil Allouche, Metadata CEO. "No other technology was able to provide this amount of efficiency for B2B marketers. This funding validates the market demand for our technology and will help us develop this technology further."

Matthew Cowan, General Partner at Next47, views Metadata's loyal customer base as a strong indicator of future success. "When speaking with dozens of Metadata customers, it was clear that Metadata is a vital part of their operations. Metadata's commitment to their customers is evident in their growth and the tangible results they've provided B2B marketers," said Cowan. "Their vision of building the first operating system for B2B marketing is exactly what this industry needs. As we were looking to make investments in truly disruptive marketing technologies, Metadata's vision, combined with their current performance, and future trajectory, is what compelled us to lead this round of funding with them."

Raanan Bar-Cohen, founding partner at Resolute Ventures, who led Metadata's Series A round, has seen, firsthand, the impact Metadata is having on its customers.

"We're not surprised by Metadata's consistent ‘up and to the right' trajectory," said Bar-Cohen. "Gil and his team have shown a commitment to technology innovation and customer obsession, in a space that is busy with undifferentiated tech. Metadata has a true passion for making life easier for B2B marketers and has a track record of delivering capabilities that truly reduce the task load on B2B marketers while maximizing marketing performance – and that dedication is what will continue to allow their team to define their category as a new kind of operating system for B2B marketers."

This latest round of funding features participation from Gaingels, Mana Ventures, and over 30 prominent leaders in the Software as a Service (SaaS) space, including Jason Calacnis, Erik Matlick (CEO/Bombora), Mark Organ (Founder/Eloqua), Gary Nakamura (CEO/Firstup), Megan Yen (Head of Operations/Ramp), Brian Cooper (VP Demand/Juniper) and many others.

About Metadata

Metadata is building the first operating system for B2B marketers. Through AI and machine learning, Metadata frees B2B marketers from mundane and repetitive tasks so they can spend more time on the work that matters most: strategy, creativity and experimentation. B2B marketers at Zoom, Okta, and ThoughtSpot rely on Metadata to automate their campaigns and drive more revenue.

