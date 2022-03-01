DAY IN • DAY OUT Announces 2022 Festival Lineup

Seattle Center Music Festival Returns For Its Second Year & Extends to 3-Days

Today, DAY IN • DAY OUT (DIDO) announced the full lineup of performers for its second annual festival scheduled for August 12-14 at the Fisher Green Pavilion at Seattle Center. Three-day general admission and VIP passes will go on sale Friday, March 4, at 10 a.m. PT.

Extended to a third day, DIDO 2022 will feature Grammy Award nominated indie-rock singer/songwriter Mitski, whose new record recently debuted at #1 on the Billboard charts, as well as legendary renowned rock band The National, and Grammy Award nominated experimental pop band Japanese Breakfast. Additionally, DIDO is the only 2022 date announced where Canadian singer/songwriter Mac DeMarco will put on a special 10-year anniversary set of his first two albums, Rock and Roll Night Club and 2.

"We're honored to bring some of the most notable artists in music to Seattle to perform in our second annual festival," said Jason Lajeunesse, CEO and founder of Daydream State, the group behind both DAY IN • DAY OUT and Capitol Hill Block Party. "It's our mission to preserve and promote live music both through our venues and festivals in the city of Seattle."

In addition to mainstage performers, DIDO will feature an all-ages viewing lawn, a 21+ VIP lounge deck, a spacious outdoor beer garden, food trucks and more. Organizers are also collaborating with local venues The Vera Project, Barboza and Neumos to host sponsored afterparties.

With DIDO scheduled for just three weeks after the Capitol Hill Block Party, the long-standing 3-day indoor/outdoor music and arts festival that will return to Seattle's storied Pike/Pine corridor July 22-24, Evan Johnson, talent buyer for Daydream State, says Daydream State aims to create a unique experience for music lovers across a variety of genres. "I think anyone who looks at the lineups will see that both DIDO and Block Party have their own unique identity," he said. "What they have in common is that they both feature a mix of national and local artists performing at accessible venues in the heart of Seattle."

DIDO will also feature over 15 local DJs who will play between sets throughout the weekend including Lite Smokes, Emily of Tacocat, Spirit Award, Shaina Shepherd, and more. Additionally, northwest artists performing at DIDO 2022 include experimental hip-hop group Shabazz Palaces and guitar rock band La Luz. The full lineup for DIDO 2022 is below.

For daily schedules, ticket pricing, and other event information please visit the DAY IN • DAY OUT website (https://www.dayindayoutfest.com). Follow along on Facebook (@DayInDayOutFest), Instagram (@DayInDayOutFest) and Twitter (@DayInDayOutFest) to keep up with all festival updates.

DAY IN • DAY OUT 2022 LINEUP

THE NATIONAL • MITSKI • MAC DEMARCO • TURNSTILE • JAPANESE BREAKFAST • ANIMAL COLLECTIVE • JPEGMAFIA • SOCCER MOMMY • MUNA • JAMILA WOODS • CHERRY GLAZZER • SAMPA THE GREAT • HURRAY FOR THE RIFF RAFF • LA LUZ • SHABAZZ PALACES • HOLLIS • JULIE

DAY IN • DAY OUT 2022 DJS

LITE SMOKE • EMILY OF TACOCAT • SPIRIT AWARD • SHAINA SHEPHERD • THE GRIZZLED MIGHTY • ABBIE OF KEXP • MONSTERWATCH • ACID TONGUE & DJ SARAH SAVANNAH • EMERALD CITY SOUL CLUB • NAKED GIANTS • BEVERLY CRUSHER • EVIE OF KEXP • BIBLIOTEKA • TRES LECHES • LE FONDA

DAY IN • DAY OUT 2022 SPONSORS & PARTNERS

WATERLOO • HEALTH-ADE KOMBUCHA • BEATMATCH • THE VERA PROJECT • WASHINGTON BUS • THIS MUST BE THE PLACE NEUMOS • BARBOZA • THE RUNAWAY • COMET TAVERN • LOST LAKE CAFE & LOUNGE • BIG MARIO'S PIZZA • SEATTLE CENTER

DAY IN • DAY OUT 2022 MEDIA PARTNERS

KEXP • KNDD • THE STRANGER • Do250 • Do206 • DoPDX • Do604 • POLITE SOCIETY • WE COMMUNICATIONS

ABOUT DAYDREAM STATE

Daydream State owns and operates a number of Seattle's last independent venues, bars and restaurants while producing a myriad of year-round live events and festivals that celebrate the city's vibrant music and arts culture. Known for attracting some of the greatest local and national performers to the Pacific Northwest, the Daydream State team is dedicated to the preservation and proliferation of music, entertainment and hospitality to create one-of-a-kind experiences. Learn more at DaydreamState.com

