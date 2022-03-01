Amazon Luna Cloud Gaming Service Now Available to Everyone in Mainland U.S. with Unique Offer for Amazon Prime Members

All customers in mainland United States can game with Amazon Luna on devices they already own

Prime Members can try Luna for free: new Prime Gaming Channel offers rotating selection of free titles, including Immortals Fenyx Rising

Introducing Retro Channel and Jackbox Games Channel, expanding Amazon Luna's library of games

AMZN—Amazon today announced its Luna cloud gaming service is now available for all customers in the mainland United States with an expanded library of games and new features. The new Prime Gaming Channel brings Amazon Prime customers a unique offer to try a rotating selection of free games on Luna, and all players can now access even more games by subscribing to the new Retro Channel and Jackbox Games Channel. New Luna features include Live Broadcasting to Twitch and the Luna Phone Controller, which is available in the Luna Controller app for iPhone and Android phones.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220228006207/en/

Amazon Luna (Graphic: Business Wire)

Amazon Luna is a cloud gaming service that lets you play games on devices you already own, including Fire TV, Fire tablets, Windows PCs, Chromebook, Macs, iPhones, iPads, and Android phones. Luna offers a variety of channels to choose from, bringing great content from multiple genres so there is always something interesting to play for all types of gamers. Luna is powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), making it easy to stream games without lengthy downloads or updates, expensive hardware, or complicated configurations.

"Luna harnesses the power of the cloud, enabling customers to instantly play high quality, immersive games on the devices they already own," said Daniel Rausch, Vice President, Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services. "Today, we're excited to make Luna available to all customers in the mainland United States, with a unique offer for Prime members to play free games, new Twitch broadcast features for creators, and a broad lineup of titles for any gamer to enjoy."

New Gaming Channels on Luna

Luna's unique approach includes a broad selection of channels to choose from, whether its family games, casual games, or games for the core gamer—so there is always something interesting to play. Luna now offers six gaming channels with an expansive catalog of titles that can be streamed in high definition, offering an accessible way to discover and play games from developers you know and love. New channels available today on Luna include:

Prime Gaming Channel : Amazon Prime members can now play a rotating selection of games for free on Luna through a dedicated channel. For the month of March, Prime members can play Devil May Cry 5 ; Observer: System Redux ; PHOGS! ; Flashback ; and, from 3/8-3/14, Immortals Fenyx Rising .

: Amazon Prime members can now play a rotating selection of games for free on Luna through a dedicated channel. For the month of March, Prime members can play ; ; ; ; and, from 3/8-3/14, . Retro Channel : The Retro Channel features beloved classic games from publishers like Capcom and SNK, so subscribers can relive fan favorites like Street Fighter II' - Hyper Fighting - , Metal Slug 3 , Castlevania Anniversary Collection , and more for $4.99 per month.

: The Retro Channel features beloved classic games from publishers like Capcom and SNK, so subscribers can relive fan favorites like , , , and more for $4.99 per month. Jackbox Games Channel: Family game night has never been more fun with Luna and Jackbox Games. The Jackbox Games Channel on Luna is the only place you can play all eight Party Packs from Jackbox Games with one subscription. Play popular hits including Quiplash, YOU DON'T KNOW JACK, Drawful, and Trivia Murder Party. These titles support Luna Couch, a cloud-first feature that lets you invite others to join a multiplayer gameplay session instantly, even if they don't have a Luna subscription. The Jackbox Games Channel is available for $4.99 per month.

There are even more games available through other gaming channel subscriptions. Luna+ offers more than 100 titles with fan favorites like Devil May Cry 5, Ghostrunner, Team Sonic Racing, and Yakuza: Like a Dragon; while the Ubisoft+ Channel provides access to Ubisoft's popular new releases, such as Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, Far Cry 6, and Immortals Fenyx Rising. The Family Channel comes with a curated selection of fun titles for all ages to play, including Monster Truck Championship, Heave Ho, and Sponge Bob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom.

New Features on Luna

Luna harnesses the power of AWS, the industry's broadest and deepest cloud infrastructure, to frequently deliver new features and content to gamers, including recent launches such as:

Live Broadcasting to Twitch : Now anyone can be a Twitch broadcaster on Luna, with just a few clicks. With the latest Luna update on PC, Mac, and Fire TV, a new broadcast button lets you stream gameplay live with a camera feed overlaid on-screen, providing a new, simple way to broadcast to friends or the Twitch community. With Fire TV devices, simply use a QR code to connect your phone as a webcam and mic.

: Now anyone can be a Twitch broadcaster on Luna, with just a few clicks. With the latest Luna update on PC, Mac, and Fire TV, a new broadcast button lets you stream gameplay live with a camera feed overlaid on-screen, providing a new, simple way to broadcast to friends or the Twitch community. With Fire TV devices, simply use a QR code to connect your phone as a webcam and mic. Luna Phone Controller: Users can now try Luna on Fire TV using just an iPhone or Android phone as the controller through the Luna Controller app, available as a free download in the iOS and Android app stores. The on-screen controller is an option for new or casual gamers without a controller who want to check out side-scrollers, turn-based RPGs, trivia titles, and more.

Pricing and Availability

Starting today, Luna is available to everyone in the mainland United States on compatible devices, including Fire TV, Fire tablets, Windows PCs, Chromebook, Macs, iPhones, iPads, and Android phones. To start playing, download the Luna Controller app, use a compatible controller, or purchase the Luna Controller. Luna Controller was built for cloud gaming and features Cloud Direct technology and a multiple-antenna design that prioritizes uninterrupted wifi for lower latency gaming.

On April 1, starting a new subscription for Luna+ will cost $9.99 per month and Family Channel will cost $5.99 per month. Existing early access customers, and customers who sign up for Luna+ or Family Channel by March 31, 2022, can lock in founder's pricing and keep Luna+ at $5.99 per month and Family Channel $2.99 per month, so long as they maintain their subscriptions in good standing.

The Retro Channel is available for $4.99 per month, the Jackbox Games Channel for $4.99 per month, and the Ubisoft+ Channel for $17.99 per month.

For more details regarding Luna updates, follow us on Twitter @AmazonLuna, read our Amazon Luna blog (AmazonLuna.blog), and play now on Luna (http://amazon.com/Luna/).

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth's Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth's Best Employer, and Earth's Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220228006207/en/