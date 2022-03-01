ExchangeRight Completes Twenty-Second Full-Cycle Event for its DST Platform

ExchangeRight has completed its twenty-second full-cycle event on behalf of investors with the successful $31.23 million sale of Net-Leased Portfolio 7 DST. ExchangeRight provided the investors in the portfolio with the option to perform another 1031 exchange, receive cash, complete a tax-deferred 721 exchange, or a combination of these options.

The Net-Leased Portfolio 7 DST total return on sale, including cash flow, was approximately 157.20% of initial capital investment for investors who chose to cash out or complete a 1031 exchange with their proceeds. For investors who chose to complete a tax-deferred 721 exchange into the acquiring REIT, the total return on sale including cash flow was equivalent to 170.82%-171.62% of initial capital investment based on an independent KPMG valuation of the acquiring portfolio as of December 31, 2021.

Net-Leased Portfolio 7 provided uninterrupted monthly distributions to its investors over the offering's entire hold period while meeting projected cash flow targets throughout. The portfolio was diversified across seven states and featured 16 properties spanning 151,732 square-feet, with net leases backed by Advanced Auto Parts, CVS Pharmacy, Dollar General, Family Dollar, NAPA Auto Parts, and O'Reilly Auto Parts.

"We have once again enhanced investors' returns, liquidity, and optionality with a full-cycle event through our net lease DST platform," said Warren Thomas, a managing partner of ExchangeRight. "Our focus on primarily investment-grade tenants occupying net-leased properties continues to be an effective acquisition strategy for building portfolios designed to maintain and grow investor wealth. Our strategy has allowed us to provide strong returns that meet or exceed estimates across all 22 of our full-cycle offerings, empowering our investors with cash flows that are among the highest in the industry."

ExchangeRight and its affiliates' vertically integrated platform features over $4.6 billion in assets under management, diversified across over 1,000 properties, over 18 million square feet, and throughout 44 states. More than 6,300 investors have trusted ExchangeRight to manage their capital. All of the company's current and past offerings have met or exceeded targeted cash flow distributions to investors since the company's founding. The past performance of ExchangeRight and its previous offerings does not guarantee future results.

About ExchangeRight

ExchangeRight pursues its passion to empower people to be secure, free, and generous by providing REIT, fund, and 1031 DST portfolios that target secure capital, stable income, and strategic exits. The company strategically syndicates net-leased portfolios of assets backed primarily by investment-grade corporations that successfully operate in the necessity-based retail and healthcare industries, as well as diversified value-add portfolios of inline and outparcel retail spaces shadow-anchored by strong-performing grocery tenants. Please visit www.exchangeright.com for more information.

