Homes for Heroes® Founder Earns Prestigious Award from National Mortgage Down Payment Assistance Leader

Homes for Heroes® is proud to announce that Ruth Johnson, Homes for Heroes founder and CEO, received the prestigious 2021 Beverly Faull Affordable Housing Leadership Award from Down Payment Resource (DPR), the nationwide database for U.S. homebuyer assistance programs. Every year, the Beverly Faull Affordable Housing Leadership Award recognizes an individual or organization with outstanding leadership in broadening access to homeownership and affordable housing finance solutions.

"Many of this year's nominees had an impressive record of broadening awareness and access to homeownership and affordable housing finance solutions," said Rob Chrane, CEO of Down Payment Resource. "Ruth stood out among the rest with her impressive experience along with her passion for and demonstrable success in expanding access to affordable housing at Homes for Heroes. We are honored to recognize Ruth in this way."

Nominated for her leadership in the mortgage industry and her commitment to affordable housing, DPR selected Johnson for her role in founding Homes for Heroes, a national network of real estate, mortgage and local business specialists that provide housing services at a reduced cost to healthcare professionals, teachers, first responders, active military and veterans. To date, Homes for Heroes has helped give back $100 million in Hero Rewards to more than 50,000 heroes and their families so they can reach their homeownership dreams.

Johnson thanked Down Payment Resource for the honor and generous donation to Homes for Heroes, "I am incredibly honored to be named a Beverly Faull Affordable Housing Leadership Award recipient," said Johnson. "In the age of COVID-19, it is more important than ever to give back to the brave heroes that have remained dedicated to serving our country and its diverse communities throughout this crisis. Helping those heroes has been a lifelong passion of mine, and I look forward to continuing this mission with Homes for Heroes for years to come."

This honor was bestowed upon Johnson approximately 20 years after Homes for Heroes was launched. Shortly after the tragic events of September 11, Homes for Heroes was founded to support the home buying, selling and refinancing process for heroes that serve in their community including active military, veterans, teachers, first responders and members of the medical community. Now, 20-years later, significant milestones are being achieved for the organization across the country.

During this 20th-anniversary year, Homes for Heroes is on track to reach $100 million in Hero Rewards® savings and the Homes for Heroes Foundation will reach over $1 million awarded in the form of Hero Grants to local nonprofit charities serving heroes in need.

About Down Payment Resource

Down Payment Resource (DPR) is a nationwide database of down payment assistance and affordable lending programs. The company tracks funding status, eligibility rules, benefits and more for approximately 2,300 programs in 13 categories. Its award-winning technology helps the housing industry connect more homebuyers to the down payment help they need. DPR has been recognized by Inman News as "Most Innovative New Technology" and the HousingWire Tech100™.

DPR is licensed to Multiple Listing Services, Realtor Associations, lenders and housing counselors across the country. DPR's subscription-based service, Down Payment Connect, helps agents and loan officers match buyers to available programs. For more information, please visit DownPaymentResource.com and on Twitter at @DwnPmtResource.

About Homes for Heroes

Homes for Heroes, Inc. is the largest nationwide network of affiliate real estate, mortgage and local business specialists committed to providing easy ways for heroes to save on a home. Shortly after 9/11, Homes for Heroes, Inc. was established to give back to firefighters, EMS, law enforcement, military, healthcare professionals and teachers. Since 2009, Homes for Heroes, Inc. has helped over 50,000 heroes save nearly $90 million and donated $1 million to heroes in need through the Homes for Heroes Foundation. Learn more at HomesForHeroes.com.

