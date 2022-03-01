Tampa Bay Talent Design Firm, The McGuckin Group, to Mark International Women's Day By Celebrating 5 Years of Inspiring & Educating Women Leaders

Joined by a panel of key business leaders, The McGuckin Group to host a virtual event on March 8th, where they will share the 14 systemic challenges women are facing and how organizations can makes changes

Leading talent design innovation firm, The McGuckin Group, today announced that this March 8th, the company is celebrating five years in business with a special International Women's Day (IWD) virtual celebration. This year's IWD theme is "Break the Bias" and The McGuckin Group challenges leaders to imagine a world free of bias, stereotypes and discrimination. The virtual event will take place March 8th at 11 AM EST. It's free to attend and interested attendees can register online here.

"My biggest vision is a world that's diverse, equitable and inclusive," said Audrey McGuckin, founder and CEO of the McGuckin Group. "I started The McGuckin Group five years ago to move the needle towards this goal. While we have a ways to go, I can feel the momentum towards fixing a system that is stacked against women leaders."

Over the past five years, The McGuckin Group has worked with 365 organizations in thirteen countries, and has grown into a multi-million dollar organization. The McGuckin Group specializes in three services –Talent Strategy, Leadership Development, and DEI. They have helped hundreds of Fortune 500 companies redesign talent and developed WOTW to specifically identify and address the corporate systems that hold women back, while at the same time empowering them. In October 2021, McGuckin unveiled Women On Their Way (WOTW), the first corporate empowerment program for women that provides a systems approach to developing and advancing women leaders.

"Many thanks go to the McGuckin Group for their support as my Executive Coach. They are truly a difference maker. They've helped me to think differently and to be a more effective leader. Through our work I felt empowered, energized, knowing the mission in front of me, and with a plan to help accomplish it," said Chuck Dannewitz, EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Tech Data.

Since starting in 2018, The McGuckin Group has helped clients grow to unimaginable new heights. Other organizations that have engaged The McGuckin Group over the years include, Analogic, Bank of Central Florida, Bank of Tampa, No7 Beauty, Carnegie Mellon University, Cracker Barrel, EFI, Emerson, Genesys, Humana, Intel, Jabil, Kimball Electronics, Koerber Medipack Systems, Molex, MVP Health Care, Spectrum Brands, Suddath, Tech Data, The Conference Board, The World Bank, Vault Insurance, and The Tampa Bay Rays.

ABOUT MCGUCKIN GROUP

The McGuckin Group is a talent design innovation firm that specializes in three services – Talent Strategy, Leadership Development, and DEI. Founded by former Jabil executive, Audrey McGuckin, the group orchestrates "Aha Moments" that enable executives to uncover, unlock, and unleash human talent and innate leadership that exists within an organization. From the shop floor to the Executive Suite, the McGuckin Group team has lived and breathed every flavor of corporate culture. They bring an in-house sensibility and a fresh point of view. Consider them the anti-consultancy talent consultancy. For more information, visit mcguckingroup.com.

ABOUT WOMEN ON THEIR WAY (WOTW)

Women On Their Way (WOTW) is a premier gender inequality and leadership diversity development program designed to improve and accelerate women's advancement. Created by McGuckin Group in 2021, WOTW takes a bottom-up and top-down approach to cultivate female leadership and works with individuals to identify ambitions and improve capabilities. The WOTW team works with organizations to impact system change through mindset and culture shifts and by architecting talent strategies that move the needle on gender equity. More information can be found on LinkedIn or at WOTWJourney.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005314/en/