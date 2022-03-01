ZoomInfo Launches Tracker to Help Companies Retain Visibility Into Key Buyers Who Switch to New Accounts

Feature Notifies Sales Reps of Job Movement, Enabling Them to Act Quickly to Win New Business

ZoomInfo ZI, a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, today announced the debut of Tracker, a new feature in ZoomInfo's SalesOS platform that allows sellers to maintain valuable relationships by tracking their loyal users when they change jobs.

While ZoomInfo has tracked job changes for decades, the launch of Tracker puts automated software into the hands of sales teams enabling them to keep tabs on thousands of their key buyers and account champions as they move to new positions and organizations. The feature notifies sellers when decision-makers enter and exit their accounts so they can be proactive in their engagement with the right message at the right time.

"With the Great Resignation under way, personnel movement is at an all-time high," said ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck. "We developed this feature with our own sales reps in mind, as Tracker has already helped them stay on top of changes within our customer accounts. We continue to innovate features and functionality that deliver value for the individual sales rep. While we're fortunate to have loyal buying champions who insist on bringing ZoomInfo into their new roles, we wanted to empower our customers to ensure that they don't miss a selling opportunity when their own champions take new jobs."

Existing users who switch to new organizations can be some of the warmest leads on a sales team's radar, especially considering that new hires who also control a budget will make most of their budget decisions within their first 90 days at the company. When a brand champion switches jobs, it creates a unique opportunity for a sales rep to generate new business.

Sales teams currently have limited visibility into personnel movement, and are often relegated to a painstaking, inaccurate – and potentially off-putting – method of tracking their buyers' movement on social media. With Tracker pinpointing where key buyers with pre-existing relationships have landed, sales reps can act quickly on new opportunities.

Often, the first rep to contact a buyer in their new role wins the contract. Tracker enables reps to be first to act by engaging these contacts within the first 90 days, converting warm leads into new business, on top of reps keeping the incumbent account under contract as well.

To learn more, visit the Tracker landing page.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo ZI is a leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence for more than 25,000 companies worldwide. ZoomInfo's revenue operating system, RevOS, empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, operations, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR and CCPA compliance. In addition to creating the industry's first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo's commitment to compliance, privacy, and security. For more information about ZoomInfo's leading go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, and how they help sales, marketing, operations, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005292/en/