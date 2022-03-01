Blue Hexagon Wins the 18th Annual Globee® Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards

Blue Hexagon recognized for Hot Security Technology of the Year for Artificial Intelligence in Security

Blue Hexagon, the world's only multi-cloud agentless CNAPP powered by Deep Learning solution company, received the Silver Globee Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards for Hot Security Technology of the Year for Artificial Intelligence in Security. Created in 2003, the Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards are one of the world's most coveted prizes for business achievements to individuals and organizations of every size and form all over the world.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005518/en/

"Blue Hexagon was started with a mission to make the Cloud-First World Safer for Business," said Dr. Saumitra Das, CTO and Co-founder of Blue Hexagon. "This award is a testament to the AI expertise of our engineering team who've worked hard to create the world's fastest and most accurate threat detection platform for cloud hardening and defense."

Blue Hexagon received the Silver Award for its Agentless Cloud-Native AI Security Platform. Blue Hexagon Agentless AI Security provides Real-Time Threat Defense for all workloads including against zero-day threats, without impacting performance and privacy. The solution allows mid to large cloud-enabled organizations to get actionable visibility and control for cloud compute, network and storage across multi-cloud and multi-platform deployments.

Blue Hexagon has been recognized in Forbes AI 50 for Next Gen NDR innovation, included in the 2020 Gartner Market Guide for Network Detection and Response, named to CNBC's Upstart 100 list of "World's Most Promising Startups", was tested by Miercom as the most effective of four leading security products against the most lethal zero-day malware, ransomware, worms, botnets and evasive malicious threats, was named to the 2021 CB Insights AI-100 list of "Most Innovative Artificial Intelligence Startups", CRN's "10 Hottest AI Security Companies You Need to Know", Analytics Insights "Top 100 Artificial Intelligence Startups to Lookout for in 2021", and most recently awarded the 2022 Silver Globee Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards for "Hot Security Technology of the year | Artificial Intelligence in Security.

About Blue Hexagon Inc.

Founded in 2017, Blue Hexagon is a deep learning AI innovator of Cloud Threat Detection and Response (CNAPP) enabling enterprises to adopt the public cloud securely, reduce risk and detect & resolve threats faster. Its real-time deep learning AI delivers the world's highest detection efficacy for 0-day & known threats. Blue Hexagon helps customers Harden & Defend their public cloud through an agentless cloud-native security platform for AWS, GCP, Azure & OCI, powered by Deep Learning. It's the only AI-powered solution that enables CSPM, CWPP, and CDR in a unified platform for comprehensive protection of public cloud - IaaS and PaaS. Our customers can now uniquely prioritize risk, combining both threat detection and misconfigurations, including at pre-deployment and at runtime.

Blue Hexagon helps customers protect their business and brand against known and unknown threats including zero-day ransomware and malware, C2, cryptomining and insecure apps/code. The multi-cloud agentless solution deploys in minutes and integrates with cloud-native stack to help reduce DevSecOps friction and triage delays for faster remediation.

Blue Hexagon is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, and backed by Benchmark and Altimeter Capital. Follow us on Twitter @bluehexagonai or on the Web at www.bluehexagon.ai.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005518/en/