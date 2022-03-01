Healthee Launches Rebrand to Support Strategic Vision and Accelerated Growth

Healthee's new name and logo reflect their bold, transparent, and innovative approach to removing healthcare barriers and making humans healthier

Healthee, an AI-powered platform that makes healthcare easy to navigate, unveiled their new name and logo, which reflect their mission to make humans healthier and their vision to create a world where people understand their healthcare options, and take advantage of them.

"We've been lucky to experience a lot of demand as a young company," said Guy Benjamin, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Healthee, in a blog post. "As we engaged in conversations with our users, we realized that they don't just want to understand their health insurance plans. They have a deeply-rooted desire to be healthier."

"That's why we ultimately decided to re-name ourselves to Healthee—to represent our commitment to healthy employees."

Healthee uses AI to understand any health insurance plan and explain it in a way a 5 year old can understand. Their Personal Health Assistant, Zoe, can tell employees which plan to choose, what they're covered for, and how to save money on care – in less than 27 seconds. Healthee also provides proactive recommendations to make employees healthier, and is paving the way for the future of healthcare transparency.

As for their new logo, "when we look at it, we see a continuous ripple. And that represents our mission," said Benjamin. "It all starts with the employee—they're at the center of the ripple," he explained.

"When your people understand their health plans, they'll better utilize their benefits and become healthier. When your employees are healthier, they're less stressed, focused, and happier in their jobs. This, in turn, makes your company healthier. And it goes on and on and on."

"As we continue to scale these frictionless interactions between employees and their healthcare benefits, the impact of this ripple effect will slowly, but surely, push the healthcare system—and society—in the right direction."

In 2021, the company raised $22M in seed investment, led by Group 11, along with participation from Cresson Management, Good Company, and Insurtech Israel. The company is using the funds to build and scale its fast-growing team with seasoned backgrounds in the healthcare and insurance industries, including medical and insurance experts.

"Guy, Ben and the founding team at Healthee have an exceptional understanding of what is needed to solve one of the most common problems in U.S. healthcare," said Group 11 Founding Partner Dovi Frances.

"With Healthee, employees will no longer need to spend hours on the phone with insurance reps. HR managers will spend less time resolving employee benefits issues and deciding which healthcare plan to offer employees each year. CFOs will ultimately better manage their immense employee healthcare costs. We are thrilled to support Healthee's vision and join them on this journey to radically change how employees access and understand healthcare benefits."

