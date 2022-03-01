Tricentis Acquires Tx3 Digital Validation Platform for Life Sciences

Extends Critical Software Testing Capabilities to Life Sciences and Healthcare Organizations

Tricentis, a leader in test automation for modern cloud and enterprise applications, announced today the acquisition of Tx3 Services, a provider of automated quality and compliance software testing solutions for life sciences companies. Building upon Tricentis' AI-powered continuous testing platform, the addition of Tx3 provides greater specialization and increased capabilities to address the unique needs of the healthcare and life sciences industries.

Ensuring compliance with the many regulatory requirements across the healthcare and life sciences landscape is a complex and critical task. Many organizations in this space, however, have not yet modernized their software testing and still rely on a manual, document-centric approach for validation. Tx3 enables life sciences companies to automate computer systems validation and assurance processes, helping IT teams improve consistency, add efficiencies, and modernize regulatory compliance while lowering risk. Digital validation with Tx3 is based on agile principles and designed to help organizations accelerate compliance processes and certification by tightly integrating with software quality, testing, and DevOps tools.

"Tricentis is already helping thousands of organizations produce high-quality software more quickly and efficiently," said Kevin Thompson, Chairman and CEO of Tricentis. "And by combining our robust portfolio of software testing products with Tx3's specialized digital validation platform, Tricentis will provide an incredibly comprehensive and powerful solution specifically for life sciences and healthcare organizations looking to advance their digital transformation journey."

"We have enjoyed a strong partnership with Tricentis for many years, and we look forward to officially becoming part of the Tricentis family with this acquisition," said Jason Tepfenhardt, CEO at Tx3 Services. "The combination of Tricentis and Tx3 will now enable even further integration and greater innovation as we continue to deliver products to help life sciences companies accelerate software testing, increase efficiency, and reduce risk."

